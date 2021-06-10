Former American model Charlotte Bonstrom has decided to leave her husband for her twin sister's hubby

The affair is said to have started during the pandemic and has since become a full-blown relationship

In a sudden twist, there are rumours that the jilted twin is warming up to the man her sister left for her hubby

Former model Charlotte Bonstrom is leaving her husband of twenty years and father of their two children for her twin sister's hubby.

First photo: Thierry Gillier and former wife Cecilia Bonstrom. Second photo: Vittorio Assaf and then-wife Charlotte Bonstrom. Photos: Getty Images/Paul Bruinooge.

Source: UGC

Charlotte is said to have gotten into an affair with 62-year-old Thierry Gillier, the Frenchman who married her own twin sister Cecilia Bonstrom, during the pandemic.

Thierry is the proprietor of the fashion house Zadig & Voltaire while her now-former husband Vittorio Assaf owns a chain of restaurants in New York named Serafina.

“Charlotte had an affair with Thierry and it broke Celia’s heart. Poor Cecilia, betrayed by her husband and her twin sister,” said a source, as quoted by Page Six.

Twin swap

The story could even become more complicated and scandalous as rumours abound that Cecilia has also decided to revenge by hooking up with 62-year-old Assaf.

Although Assaf poured cold water on the rumours, he confirmed that his one-time wife had left him for her sister’s husband.

“Charlotte and I are in the process of getting divorced – she wants to get remarried. She is getting married to Thierry Gillier," he said in an interview.

He added that as much as it is a very difficult situation, he is not involved with his former wife's twin sister.

Further details reveal that Charlotte stepped out of her marriage because her husband seemed to enjoy spending more time with models than her.

“She was very hurt, but learned to accept it and then she started secretly dating other people,” claimed the source.

The hurt twin

Cecilia started showing signs that something was amiss in March 2020 when her posts on Instagram seemed to vent about being unhappy in her marriage.

In one of them, she expressed that people look for intelligence, energy and integrity in the people they get into relationships with, however, when the third one is available the first two remain meaningless.

“Maturity is learning to walk away from people and situations that threaten your peace of mind, self-respect, values, morals or self-worth,” she wrote in another.

Given the turn of events, it is not clear whether it will be possible for the 50-year-old twins to keep the family bond alive.

“This is my private life. You can write whatever you want. I have two children in the middle, and I care about them more than the New York Post,” Charlotte retorted when asked for comment.

Celebrity lovebirds

Source: Legit