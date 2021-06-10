- One of the top musicians in the country, Davido, doesn’t hide his love for extravagance especially when it comes to jewellery

- Time and again, he has splurged on expensive jewellery for not just himself but also for members of his crew and his children

- Legit.ng has gathered some impressive photos of the singer’s pieces of jewellery as he continues to press necks on social media

Fashion is an important aspect of people’s lives especially for those in the showbiz industry who have to appear in front of an audience from time to time.

The Nigerian entertainment industry has an array of celebrities who have their different sense of style and one person who is worthy of note is top singer, Davido.

The DMW boss no doubt loves his expensive and flashy designer labels. However, one thing he seems to love the most is expensive, flashy and heavy jewellery.

Davido and some of the jewellery in his collection worth close to a billion naira. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido takes to social media from time to time to showcase his heavy blings that are sure to cost thousands of dollars.

He has paid several visits to celebrity jewel maker, Ice Box, to have items customised to his taste. The singer's jeweller once revealed that Davido spends between N50 million to N100 million on each visit to his store.

Just recently, the music star made headlines after he had a heavily-studded frog pendant made for him.

His big brother, Adewale Adeleke, joked about how he turned Wizkid’s 2017 insult into a statement necklace.

Other than his frog pendant, the singer has been known to rock a 30BG ring, a 30BG necklace, a jersey necklace and more, all of which happen to be heavily studded.

See some photos below:

Not stopping there, Davido also splurges millions on wristwatches and other accessories.

He recently flaunted his jewellery box filled with rings, necklaces and wristwatches on social media.

In an interview, he explained that on a day when he is wearing most of his jewellery, he is rocking about N814 million at once.

This indicates that the singer owns pieces of jewellery that cost close to a billion if they are all put together.

Davido splurges on expensive jewellery for his crew members

One thing that appears to work in Davido’s favour is how well he treats his crew members and also extends his love for things to them.

On several occasions, he has spent millions on expensive items for some of his crew members. He recently spent billions on a customised pendant for his right-hand man, Black Tycoone.

Davido buys expensive jewellery for his daughters

Not only does Davido show love and care to his kids, he also makes sure they rock the best things just like him.

His daughters, Imade and Hailey have been gifted expensive necklaces and more accessories by their father on different occasions.

Nice one.

