- Singer Cynthia Morgan has taken to her social media page to react to a statement by Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus

- Eniola had stated that she thinks she is the only one who doesn't collect money from whoever she is dating

- Cynthia shared her own experience, noting she used to have that same mentality but growing older has changed it

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Singer Cynthia Morgan has waded into a conversation started by Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus.

The actress got people talking when she said she is the only one who doesn't collect money from a lover. While the statement could mean that she is self-dependent, Cynthia thinks that she should reconsider that mentality.

Taking to her Instagram story, the singer advised Eniola to accept money from whomever she's dating, noting that money collected from a man is sweet

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Cynthia Morgan advises Eniola Badmus on social media. Photos: @cynthiamorgan_fanpage, @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

According to the I'm Taken crooner, she used to have Eniola's mentality because she did not want to owe anyone money.

However, it all changed as she grew older. Cynthia noted that a time would come when a woman wants to settle down and allow a good man to take care of her.

She then told Eniola to collect her man's money.

Read what she said below:

Cynthia Morgan talks about accepting money from men. Photo: @originamadrina

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Eniola Badmus remembers her late mother

Though the actress' mum died 17 years ago, Legit.ng reported that Eniola still misses her.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the movie star shared a photo where she posed close to the picture of her late mum.

She stated in her caption that the loss of her mum is still the greatest loss in her life and after 17 years, words could still not describe how valuable her mum was.

Speaking further, Eniola disclosed that every moment in her life would have been better if her mum were to be alive as she is living her life just the way she had dreamt for her.

Source: Legit