- A high school student got a standing ovation after giving out her awarded scholarship worth $40,000 (N16,484,000) back to her school administration

- Verda Tetteh explained that her mom went to a community college because she could not afford it, and she hoped her scholarship would help a more deserving student

- Netizens praised her for her kind gesture and encouraged people to emulate that kind of kindness

A high school graduate in the United States has donated her general exceptional performance reward worth $40,000 (N16,484,000) to a more needy student.

Scholarship donation

While accepting the scholarship reward for her exceptional performance, Verda Tetteh told her teachers and fellow students that her mother went to a community college because she could not afford it.

A video screenshot of High School Graduate Verda Tetteh giving her speech. Photo: Today Show.

Source: UGC

For that same reason, she offered her scholarship back to the school administration to offer it to a more needy student who will be going to community college.

Her video went viral and was shared on various platforms, among them Today USA.

She is so kind

Here are some of the comments from the post:

@candymcd6 said:

"What a beautiful act of kindness! This young lady will go far in life! Kudos to her and her parents for bringing up such a caring individual!"

@debrayoung39 commented:

"What a generous and giving heart. Her parents must be so very proud."

@mollyrodnite said:

"How generous and kind! How inspirational, and I wish her all good things in the future."

@allyallybina said:

"What an act. I truly believe she will go far in life. Inspired."

@susanlynch4 commented:

"I would love to hear how both of them are doing in 4 to 5 years. I hope it works out the best for both of them.. it is a hard road to pay for college while going to college."

A Nigerian genius became a celebrity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a 17-year-old Nigerian teenager, Victory Yinka-Banjo, who had nine A's in WAEC in 2020 was in the news again for even greater things.

Victory was offered full scholarships by Ivy League schools; Yale College, Princeton University, Harvard, and Brown College in both the US and Canada to the tune of more than $5 million (N1,902,500,000).

The teenager said the whole development came as very surprising to her, adding that she never thought any school would even offer her admission.

