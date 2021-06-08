- Actress Regina Daniels has got people talking after a video of her spraying her driver with money surfaced on social media

- The mother of one who seemed to be having a one-man show in the car put her head through the roof of the car as she danced

- Many have condemned her action saying that it was a very risky thing to do because of the driver's concentration

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has been known to live her life on her terms despite criticism from people on social media.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, the billionaire wife who seemed to be returning from a place she went to have fun continued the party in her car.

Regina knows how to have fun on her terms Photo credit: @regina.daniels

She donned a gown and still had her makeup intact as she pushed her head through the open roof of the car to enable her dance.

A few minutes later, the mother of one who had money in one of her hands announced that she would like to spray her driver, and then proceeded to do so.

The person who recorded the video was heard hailing her as she plastered the money on her driver.

Watch the clip below:

Different reactions followed Regina's video, while some people hailed her for enjoying her life, others noted that her driver could have easily lost concentration.

Read some comments below:

Belloridwanajamu:

"Spend it, it's daddy's money. Lol."

Otideb:

"Reckless behaviour, distracting a driver while he is driving. If anything goes wrong poor driver will be blamed."

Topman_tech:

"Wow. Happiness is free."

Iam.fisayo:

"KPK!!!!! I love her."

Giddybragado:

"You want him to lose concentration?? This is very risky o."

Harduraah:

"You only live once, have fun girl."

Zaeynah__:

"She’s just happy."

Source: Legit.ng