- The video of a baby on an electric swing has got people wishing they could become kids again and be in his position

- Many Instagram users wanted to know where they could get the bouncer for their children and the cost

- Among the hilarious comments were those who wondered if there is an adult version to help them relieve stress

The video of a kid being gently rocked to sleep on a bouncer has got many people talking on Instagram.

In the clip, the kid is strapped lying facedown as the swing moved up and down with soothing music playing in the background.

The baby sleeps as the bouncer moves up and down. Photo source: @gossipmillnigera

It was such a lovely video to watch. What amazed most is that as the electric bouncer moved about, the baby stayed asleep unperturbed.

Many people said that they wish they could go back to their childhood and switch places with the baby.

There were other Instagram users who stated that having money as a parent is very important so one's kids can have the best in life.

Watch the sweet short video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the clip has over 25,000 likes with hundreds of comments on the photo and video sharing app.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

iconic.chine said:

"That’s how u relax wen u have people working for u and paying all ur bills."

callmebisimayana said:

"I wish then fit do this thing for adults."

richkidofficial__ said:

"This is no safe oo. Forget money just try get sense."

ice_rum_ said:

"I need this more, Nigeria don show me pepper."

debbchina said:

"Oyinbo too much abeg."

masta_eofficial said:

"Now I want this for my son."

kidadolz said:

"Oyinbo sha. Dem hate stress."

Mother wins game

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the clip of a mother and father having a lovely time with their kid got everybody appreciating the sweet importance of having one's family.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, said:

"Now I want a baby just so I can do this and win the mother."

In the short clip, both parents called their toddler to walk towards them, leaving the kid to choose his favourite.

Source: Legit