- Nollywood filmmaker and mum of actress, Regina Daniels, Rita recently shared a video with fans on social media

- The actress who donned a lovely blue outfit flaunted different recent dance moves to a song as her daughter hailed her

- Rita also used the opportunity to drop motivational words for her fans and followers who flooded the comment section with compliments

Nollywood actress, filmmaker and Regina Daniels' mum, Rita Daniels recently got her fins praising her dance skills with beautiful compliments on Instagram.

In a recent post she dropped, the actress who donned a beautiful blue two piece busted serious moves to a popular song.

Rita Daniels is a hot stepper Photo credit: @rita.daniels06

The bag and shades she held in one hand did not stop her from doing justice to the song as she even dropped trending dance steps.

At a point, the movie producer dropped the items in her hand to enable her finish up properly as her second daughter cheered her on.

Taking to the caption, Rita used the opportunity to drop motivational sayings from famous people to inspire her fans.

Excerpt from her caption read:

"You’ve gotta dance like there’s nobody watching, love like you’ll never be hurt, sing like there’s nobody listening, and live like it’s heaven on earth.” ― William W. Purkey."

Watch the video below:

Fans of the actress took to the comment section with compliments, read some of them below:

Frankoceanatata:

"Sweet Mama."

Hiousbeautysupplies:

"Beautiful and lively mama."

Medinatsodiq:

"Happiness all the way."

Official_norabee:

"Awww, mama you can dance ooo. Love you."

Official_djnicky:

"Mama the mama, giving us hot hot."

______grace.dike:

"Too lit!!"

Rita Daniels reportedly marries lover

Lawrence, the son of Nollywood producer, Rita Daniel, revealed that the stories about his mother marrying a younger man were untrue.

The Nation reported that Lawrence said that the photos of the movie producer dressed in beautiful traditional outfits with her rumoured lover were from a movie scene.

It was earlier reported that an IG blog called Gossipmillnaija said Rita married her young lover in a private traditional wedding in a village in Delta state.

