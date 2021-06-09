- Kingsley Moghalu, a former CBN deputy governor has reacted to the insecurity in the country ahead of the 2023 election

- The politician explained why the insecurity should not stop the 2023 general elections from holding

- Moghalu has declared that he will contest for the presidency in the next coming election, but he is yet to declare the party on whose platform he would do so

Abuja - A presidential aspirant, Kingsley Moghalu, has said the 2023 general elections should not be postponed over insecurity in the country.

Moghalu says Nigerians should be committed to democracy. Photo: Kingsley Moghalu

Source: Facebook

Premium Times reported that the ex-CBN deputy governor made the statement on Wednesday, June 9, at a press conference in Abuja.

Moghalu backed President Muhammadu Buhari’s insistence to hold 2023 regardless of the troubling coordinated attacks on facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said:

''I think we have to understand that we have a commitment to democracy, even America, during war held elections. I will not encourage the kind of thinking that allows us to seek refuge in excuses to truncate democracy all because there is a lot of insecurity in the country.''

Moghalu also advised President Buhari to invite secessionist agitation movements to a national dialogue with the goal to address verifiable grievances

