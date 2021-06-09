- Governor Hope Uzodinma has claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) deserves to win the 2023 general elections

- According to the Imo state leader, many governors belonging to the opposition will eventually decamp to the ruling party

- Going further, Uzodinma claimed that some people are deliberately trying to pull the government of President Buhari down

Owerri, Imo state - In what will surprise many Nigerians, Governor Hope Uzodinma has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) deserves to win the 2023 general elections.

The Imo state governor made this known after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa on Tuesday, June 8, Premium Times reports.

According to him, Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had performed well, The Sun Newspaper added.

Going further, the governor disclosed that some people are deliberately trying to sabotage the Buhari administration, hence, all the attacks, killings and kidnappings across the country.

He said:

“Part of the problem of this government is the deliberate attempt by some group of people to pull (it) down.

“Because nobody is telling me that this government is not performing, that salaries are not being paid or that the roads are not being constructed or the railway is not going or the various intervention funds to empower our youths are not being given out."

Uzodinma reveals sponsors of attacks across Nigeria

Recall Legit.ng had reported that Uzodinma exposed persons he believes are sponsoring rising insecurity across Nigeria.

In his opinion, the Imo governor who spoke with State House correspondents after meeting with President Buhari said such personalities are chieftains of opposition parties and other disgruntled elements.

Stating that all is not well in Nigeria, Uzodinma also vowed that his government must punish those who derive pleasure in destroying public properties.

Uzodinma speaks on sponsors of attacks in Imo

Also, Uzodinma had claimed that aggrieved politicians sponsored the recent attack on security facilities in the state. He made the allegation on Wednesday, April 7.

Speaking in the state, the governor blamed the attack on aggrieved politicians who wanted to destabilise his government and that of President Buhari.

Resign now

Meanwhile, amid the worsening insecurity in Imo, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the immediate resignation of Governor Uzodinma.

The call was made by Charles Ugwuh, the state chairman of the party at a news briefing in Owerri on Wednesday, June 2.

According to the party chairman, the governor had demonstrated his inability to protect the lives and property of the people. While charging him to account for the lives of security agents and other residents killed, the opposition party called on Uzodimma to take full responsibility for the problems.

Source: Legit Nigeria