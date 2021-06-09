- Governor Hope Uzodinma on Tuesday, June 8, held a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock

- Uzodinma told the press after the meeting that he was sure that more governors elected on the platform of the PDP would soon join APC

- The governor also noted that President Buhari has fulfilled some of the promises he made during the electioneering campaigns

Aso Rock, Abuja - The defection of the governor of Cross River state, Prof. Ben Ayade, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) may not be the last as Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state hinted that more would soon join the ruling party.

Premium Times reports that Uzodinma disclosed this on Tuesday, June 8, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state has said that more PDP governors would soon join the ruling APC. Credit: Femi Adesina.

Legit.ng gathered the governor emphasised that the administration of President Buhari has performed creditably well in the last six years.

APC will win 2023 presidential election without stress

The Sun also reports that while responding to a question of whether more governors from the southeast would defect to the APC, Uzodinma noted that more governors across the political divide would soon dump their parties for APC.

He said:

“Not just from the southeast, many governors in Nigeria will join the APC, because it’s not only the ruling party, it is the party that is today in government and they have seen in good conscience, speaking honestly, you’ve seen that this government, part of the problem of this government is the deliberate attempt by some group of people to pull down the government.”

“Nobody is telling me that this government is not performing, that salaries are not being paid or that the roads are not being constructed or the railway is not going or the various intervention funds to empower our youths are not being given out. Nobody has come in concrete terms to accuse this government of one failure or the other.”

