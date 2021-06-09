- Ohanaeze Ndigbo has cried out over the incessant killings and destruction of property in the southeast region of the country

- The group said that if a drastic solution is not proferred to the problem, the country may be engulfed in a bigger crisis few days to come

- Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the chairman of the Ohaneze Ndigbo council of elders, be the concern on Tuesday, June 8

Owerri, Imo state - Following the incessant kidnapping and killings in some parts of the country, especially the southeast region, the apex Igbo socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has resolved to have a discussion with northern leaders on how to arrest the ugly situation.

The Sun exclusively reports that the chairman of the Ohaneze Ndigbo council of elders, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has disclosed that he is spearheading a meeting of the elders from the two zones to fashion out a solution to the problems.

The Igbo apex socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo is set to meet northern elders over insecurity in Nigeria. Credit: Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Legit.ng gathered that Iwuanyanwu described the unfolding events in the country as extremely shocking and completely beyond any expectation and human imagination.

He also called on the president general of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor to arrange for the meeting immediately.

Nigeria can't afford another Civil War

According to him, the people do not want an experience of what happened in 1966, and therefore, appealed for calmness and peace among the tribes in the country.

Iwuanyanwu has also commiserated with the families of the late former political adviser to the former president, Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, over his gruesome murder in Owerri.

He said since the sad event, he has received calls from Nigerians from all walks of life within the country and in the Diaspora expressing sadness over his death.

The elder statesman said:

“On behalf of Ohaneze Ndigbo Council of Elders expressed deep sympathy to the family of our brother and friend Dr. Ahmed Gulak, the Arewa and other northern groups, the Government and People of Adamawa State including his friends and associates.

He also commiserated with all those who lost their relations as a result of insecurity across the country.

Arewa Consultative Forum asks northerners to avoid travelling to southeast

