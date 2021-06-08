In a country like Nigeria where it is very easier to go with the crowd, choosing to stick to one’s originality and break from the norm doesn’t always attract the support of the people. However, true fashion enthusiasts understand that there is beauty in standing out and so do these celebrities.

These celebrities are constantly pushing the boundaries. Photo credit: Denrele Edun, Toyin Lawani, Denola Grey

Source: Instagram

From time to time, their outfits either on the red carpet or their everyday Instagram looks often leave people talking and sometimes criticizing. But as they say, there is no such thing as bad publicity and these celebrities know it.

Like the famous poet, Oscar Wilde once said, there is only one thing in the world worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about.

The celebrities constantly kickback against being normal and this has earned them a spot in the limelight.

Below are some Nigerian celebrities who believe normal is simply boring:

1. Toyin Lawani

Know for her talent as a celebrity stylist, the fierce businesswoman constantly gives Nigerians a reason to hang their jaws with almost every statement piece she makes. Despite the constant pushbacks she receives, it has done little to affect her bold and daring taste in fashion.

2. Denrele Edun

The media personality known for his outrageous and bizarre taste in fashion has remained consistent in serving it to Nigerians ‘hot hot’. From rocking heels and fishnets to his boisterous big hairdos, there is no stopping Denrele Edun from constantly bringing out his ‘inner crazy’.

3. Denola Grey

Denola Grey is another Nigerian fashion icon whose gender-fluid style has remained a hot topic of discussion amongst fashion enthusiasts. Denola who is a fashion consultant and an on-air multimedia personality does not play by the rules and has no apologies for it!

4. Jennifer Oseh

The top Nigerian blogger is one fashionista whose style is very distinct from a lot of people. With Oseh who is also known as The Lady Vhodka, be sure to get high on vibrant colour and bold/unique styles.

When it comes to thinking outside the box, trust Oseh to deliver in grand style.

Source: Legit.ng