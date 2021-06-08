- A woman has excitedly taken to social media to showcase the work she does that puts food on her table

- Rocking a welding outfit, the hardworking lady penned an emotional message along with her workplace photos

- Social media users congratulated her for her passion with a few others offering ideas that could help improve her business

A woman has demonstrated love for her profession in an interesting way.

The woman recently took to social media to showcase her business without shame. The hardworking lady named Thumeka Mbonelwa is proudly a welder.

Thumeka is a welder and she is unapologetic about it Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Thumeka Mbonelwa

In a LinkedIn post, she shared photos of herself in a welding apparatus along with a cryptic emotional message.

Thumeka post reads:

"When you love what you doing you don't care where you do it, you just be grateful that you can do it #theladybehindtheweldinghelmet

"#hustling #lovemyjob #arcwelding"

How people perceived her post

Mixed reactions trailed her post. Many however appreciated the pride she took in her hustle and encouraged Thumeka with kind words.

Some even offered advice that could aid her business growth.

Remy Gerard commented:

"Why do you have your self as unemployed when you can work for your self with your skill??? Why not label your self as an entrepreneur or owner of a registered company?????? Just saying!!!!"

Manuel Cruz said:

"People in love with this profession has a commitment with solutions whether theris conditions or not. Well done congratulations."

Bongo Shwabule stated:

"This is a great achievement Thumeka, keep up the good work..."

Young student shows her hustle with pride

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady had gone viral after she showcased her hustle as a labourer.

In a Twitter post she made on Friday, March 26, @02franx shared pictures of herself with a head pan and flanked by male labour workers at a construction site.

She captioned it:

"Aside being a student.."

Many disbelieved her as they argued that there was no way one would carry a block of cement on the head without a head tie.

To show she wasn't fake, @02franx released a video in a subsequent tweet showing how she carried a block of cement in a construction site.

Source: Legit