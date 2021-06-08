- A video of a baby crawling towards the mother despite calls from his father has got many people talking on Instagram

- In wanting to know the kid's favourite, the parents kneeled as they called out to the kid from a distance

- Don Jazzy who 'pitied' the father said he wishes he had a baby to play the game so that he could win his wife

The clip of a mother and father having a lovely time with their kid has got everybody appreciating the sweet importance of having one's family.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, said:

"Now I want a baby just so I can do this and win the mother."

In the short clip, both parents called their toddler to walk towards them, leaving the kid to choose his favourite.

Despite calls from the father, the toddler crawled towards the mother. Just so to be sure the kid is not only leaning towards an angle, they switched places.

With the father taking a new position and the mum occupying the father's former space, the baby still went for the mother.

Watch the hilarious video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has been seen over 600,000 times with thousands of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

aakwa_ugo said:

"I’m ready."

ifesmusic said:

"I’m loving this challenge oo, wahala for who never marry born oo."

kapentar said:

"The papa no get vibe."

oluwa__shikemi said:

"This one sabi person wey dey feed am well."

uefa_elshaddai said:

"Baba de always come home late."

