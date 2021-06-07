- A Nigerian woman, Margret Jimoh, who has been a food seller since 1984 has said that greed is the cause of inflation in the country

- With her rice price at N10, the woman revealed that despite the fact that she kept her price low, profits still come in

- Margret disclosed that she took the decision to make her food available in order not to cause more hardship for the populace

A Nigerian woman, Margret Jimoh, known Maggi Rice in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state, has shown that traders could still make money without inflating their prices.

In a BBC News Yoruba documentary, the woman said she has been selling cooked rice since 1984. Of great surprise is that her rice is sold at N10 per portion.

The woman revealed that when she started years back, her food used to go for N5 per one and she had to slightly change the price to N10.

She said:

“The reason why I started rice at a cheap price is because things are hard enough… I started selling rice at N5 per portion…”

A friend to the poor

She said she is widely known as a friend of the poor because of the way she plies her trade without looking for excessive profits.

To show that what she does is not 100% charity work, the woman said that despite selling at a very low price, there is still enough gain for her.

Use N50 to get 'balanced diet'

With the sum of N50, an amount that could only get little in the present Nigerian economy, a customer would buy relatively enough rice and meat at her place.

Madame Margret disclosed that what she does has always opened doors of favour for her. In revealing some of the challenges she has had, the rice seller said hot water once splashed into her eyes.

You're a saviour, ma!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bobo Debayo said:

"I think i know this shop along Odo Ado...Home is home. God bless you ma."

Imoleayo A Ajayi said:

"This is what they’re calling abiyamo tooto. She don’t have much,but little she has she use it to help God bless you mama long life ma."

Ojo Ademola Abiodun said:

"You are all hailing this beautiful woman with beautiful heart. If she's in your area hope you won't call her a witch? Many people with good heart but have antagonists among ppl they tend to love. Soany things must have been said about her but her love for Christ reflected in her love for humanity."

Idowu Moses Ogunbayo said:

"God bless you Ma.. my mother shared the same thoughts during her lifetime.. selling rice to the masses in Efon Alaaye.. God bless our Mothers that sacrificed all to fulfil their God-sent purposes."

