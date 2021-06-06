- Some big boys in Edo state have displayed that there is money in the country even when people are complaining of being broke

- The boys could be seen at throwing money in the air at a wedding ceremony and blessing the guests with some cash

- Nigerians on social media have reacted to the video, with some asking where the boys are seeing money when the economy is tough

A video has emerged on social media in which some big boys could be seen throwing money in the air at a wedding ceremony in Benin, the Edo state capital.

The boys brought out bundles of cash and threw it in the air and guests could be seen picking some for themselves.

There was money rain at a wedding ceremony in Benin, courtesy of some big boys. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the boys could also be seen on stage spraying some guests as naira notes littered the floor.

Many have shared their thoughts on the video

@gee_prince1 commented:

"Nothing concern benin boyz with wetin dey go on for Nigeria now, them still dey cashout steadily."

@kynkies__place said:

"Nice. Una no go divorce in Jesus name."

@didi_ratti commented:

""Where Una dey see this money", I no get shi shi", "there is no money on ground". All of dem dey here."

@literxchange said:

"Why are they picking money at someone's occasion?"

@baudex commented:

"Them don pack celebrant money o."

