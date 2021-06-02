- A junior secondary school student sitting for the creative and cultural art paper in National Examination Council failed a question because of her love for Wizkid

- Instead of going for an obvious answer to a question asking who the king of Afrobeat music is, the student went for the raving artiste

- Many Wizkid fans said she chose the obvious answer as others applauded the exams board for setting such a relatable question

Just how far could one's love for an artiste go? A student took hers to the examination hall and let it drive her choice of an answer.

In a post on Tuesday, June 1, a man with the handle @BigMike_999 revealed that his younger sister went for Wizkid as the correct option to one of her creative and cultural art questions.

Many people find it funny that the student would go for Wizkid as the answer. Photo source: @BigMiike_999

It is either Wizkid or nothing

The question asked who is the king of Afrobeat and had Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Michael Jackson, Goerge Benson, and Lagbaja as options.

@BigMike_999 said that his sister's obsession with the Smile crooner made her fail the question. Many Nigerians flooded his comment section.

See the post below:

As at the time of writing this report, the tweet has gathered over 2,000 likes and hundreds of retweets on the bird app.

Below are some of the reactions:

@Edesiri__ said:

"She didn't fail it, the school failed her."

@mo_elite_person said:

"She’s actually right, wizkid is the Afro beat king of her time.. that’s who she knows."

@TobyfromJupiter said:

"It doesn’t seem like something to laugh about tho. One mark could mean a lot in certain circumstances."

@SeniormanJeje said:

"I really love that this question was asked. This is teaching the black child about black things... not all that Mungo Park nonsense."

@ayomide37111527 said:

"Wizkid go give her admission. Nothing to worry about."

Wizkid fans love him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that fans of Wizkid have placed him on an almost unreachable pedestal ever since he dropped his latest album, Made in Lagos.

According to a fan, @AleeMuhammed1, the singer has the best album in the music game in the last ten years.

The young man said ten years before Made in Lagos, the superstar dropped the best album and he is still relevant in 2021.

Source: Legit