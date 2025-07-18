A reverend father has caused an uproar on TikTok after sharing a video he tagged the 'unseen part of priesthood'

The Catholic priest noted that his video was a part of priestly life that most priests shy away from talking or showing people

While some people commended the Catholic priest for his priestly work, others were confused about the video

A Catholic priest, known on TikTok as @fr_chidubem_jk, has posted a video on the social media platform about the 'unseen part of priesthood.'

The reverend father's short clip's caption stated that it was about the aspect of priesthood that most priests don't talk about or show people.

A Catholic priest has shown people unseen part that most priests don't talk about.

Words overlaid on the priest's video read:

"The part of the priestly life most priests don't show or talk about."

His 18-second video captured him walking along a bush path, while a man carrying a public address system was walking in front.

At the time of this report, the priest's video has garnered over 44k views. People had divided opinions about the priest's video.

A Catholic priest showed netizens a rare aspect of his life as a reverend father.

Catholic priest's video generates buzz online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Catholic priest's video below:

epic official said:

"May the Lord protect all priests.I will have a Catholic wedding and give birth to priests."

millicentlove19 said:

"Honestly, you guys are really trying even the ones who cross water every Sunday just to celebrate mass."

Achalugo diya said:

"I admire Fr.Chidubem dedication to his Vocation alot, God bless you for all you do. praying for more grace to continue to carry on."

humble lady said:

"May lord always protect and keep you save.am always happy to see you guys. proud to be a Catholic."

Julie Julie said:

"May God continue blessing you in your Walk of faith, It's well."

ivynoble2 said:

"Your dedication to your vocation is everything, more strength padre."

user83607356652033 said:

"May the Lord of Mercy protect you Fr so that you continue doing The Lord's work."

Sunshine said:

"Where is he going to??"

Rico said:

"Social media priest, everytime you Carry camera."

austin iyoha said:

"When I left Pentecostal church for Catholic I knew I was taking one of the best decision of my life."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Catholic priest had stormed a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) branch and joined them in their service.

Catholic priest interacts with masquerade

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Catholic priest had posted a clip showing his interaction with a masquerade.

Showcasing a moment when he was outside, the priest showed how he interacted freely with a masquerade. He did the cross sign for the masquerade personality before drawing closer to say something inaudible to the personality behind the traditional costume.

The next scene in his clip showed him performing his priestly duty in a Catholic church. At the time of this report, the video had hit over 259k views on TikTok.

