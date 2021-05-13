As parts of its efforts to address the problem of unemployability of some youths, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports has come up with an initiative tagged Work Experience Internship Programme.

The essence is to enhance the employability of Nigerian youths by providing platforms for them to gain work experience while they also get paid some stipend.

Under the initiative, the ministry will provide paid internship opportunities to at least 2,550 Nigerian youths across different industry sectors, a statement on the ministry's website explains.

This piece explains everything you need to know about the programme, including how to apply and the application deadline.

How to Apply

Interested persons who meet the requirements should apply through the link below: https://fmysd-esp.com/work-experience

Note:

1. Application is free and no registration fee is required

2. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered

3. Only qualified candidates will be invited for interview.

Deadline

All Applications close on Friday, May 14.

Criteria for eligibility/selection

1. To apply for this internship, you must be literate (to be able to read and write)

2.You must be a Nigerian citizen, male or female between the ages of 18 and 35

2. You must have completed a University Degree, Ordinary National Diploma (OND) or a National Certificate in Education (NCE)

3. You must have, at least one valid means of identification (National Identity card, International Passport, Permanent Voters Card – PVC, Drivers’ License)

4. You must be ready to undertake some travel if selected and the physical training location is not in your state of residence

5. You must be able to communicate fluently in the English language

6. You have to possess the capacity to transfer knowledge and mentor peers within your immediate environment.

Sectors where interns will be trained

1. Civil Service (Government Agencies)

2. Manufacturing (FMCGs, Agriculture, Energy)

3. Information Technology (Software & Hardware, Telecommunications)

4. Construction (Architecture, Engineering, Surveying)

5. Financial (Commercial Banks, Credit Institutions)

6. Social Justice (NGOs, Law Firms)

7. Health

8. Education

Internship duration

Three (3) months

Successful applicants will undergo a three-month paid internship based on their profile, discipline and location.

Location

The programme will take place in multiple locations across all states of the six geopolitical zones, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Other benefits of the internship

1. Provides you with an opportunity to relate career courses with workplace scenarios

2. Gives you valuable insight into the diversity of employees in the workplace

3. Prepares you for the demands and expectations of the fast-evolving world of work

4. Improves your soft skills such as emotional intelligence, teamwork, people skills confidence, and problem-solving

5. Provides you with appropriate knowledge, skills, and attitudes concerning both paid and unpaid work.

