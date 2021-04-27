- A 28-year-old Nigerian man, Roland Ikenna Ochada, whose passion is to help people, has called for support to continue his charity

A young Nigerian man, Roland Ikenna Ochada, from Enugu state, whose story recently went viral for feeding many beggars with free food and adding money has spoken with Legit.ng about his passion for charity.

In an interview with him, Richard dispelled the false opinion of people who called him a Yahoo boy (fraudster). He said everything he does is funded from his lean pocket and supported by generous friends and family.

When he was asked what his inspiration is, the University of Ibadan graduate of geography said that hunger is prevalent in the country, adding that he is motivated whenever he remembers there are people on the street who do not have anything to eat.

The Enugu state indigene disclosed he is taking care of people's welfare despite the fact that he is currently unemployed.

Roland said it has always been very hard raising funds. To show how much he loves what he does, Roland stated that he celebrated his convocation at an orphanage in Sokoto when he was serving and could not travel down to Ibadan for the occasion.

The young selfless Nigerian said he has bigger dreams for what he does, revealing that he sees it as more than just giving people free food. He hopes to one day be able to support people’s businesses, settle house rents and hospital bills.

The 28-year-old called on Nigerians to support what he does so that society can be improved and people would not have to go to bed hungry.

