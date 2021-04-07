- Grammy winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid, recently spent some time with high profile personalities in Ghana

- On April 5, 2021, President Nana Akuffo Addo’s daughter, Valerie Obaze, clocked a year older and the Nigerian star performed at the occasion

- Valerie and Wizkid were spotted together in a cute photo as the celebrant explained her love for the singer

Popular Nigerian music star, Wizkid, no doubt feels very much at home in Ghana considering that he spends extended amounts of time in the country.

Just recently, the Grammy award-winning star was seen partying with the president of Ghana, Nana Akuffo Addo’s daughter, Valerie Obaze, as she celebrated her birthday.

The Ghanaian entrepreneur who is married to a Nigerian clocked 41 on April 5, 2021, and Wizkid was one of the invited guests who performed at the occasion.

Nigerian star Wizkid with Valerie Obaze on her 41st birthday. Photos: @valerieoba

The Star Boy was seen in a photo with the celebrant and he rocked a simple all-black outfit paired with a diamond necklace, sunglasses and a wristwatch.

In the caption of the post, Valerie thanked God for her husband for being able to tolerate her love for Wizkid. She also thanked friends and family for making the occasion memorable.

In her words:

“Get you a husband that tolerates 10 years of foolishness every time you see Wizkid.

"I had the most amazing birthday yesterday thanks to Stan, my sisters, family, friends and all of you who wished me well and sent messages of love. God bless you all ❤️❤️ 41 is here ”

See the post below:

Nice one.

Just recently, Legit.ng reported on five Nigerian celebrities who have been hosted by Wizkid in his Ghana residence.

Wizkid has occasionally flown into Lagos to attend events or other businesses but the singer has made it a point to always return to Ghana.

Interestingly, the Grammy-winning superstar has become the go-to-contact for fellow music stars visiting the neighbouring country. He has hosted some big names and other raves of the moment at his mansion.

Source: Legit