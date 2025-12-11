The quiet life of Ceslie-ann Kamakawiwo'ole outside headlines

Ceslie-Ann Kamakawiwo'ole is the only child of the late Hawaiian musician Israel Kamakawiwo'ole. She lives a private life away from the spotlight. However, she once hit the headlines after being charged with an offence. Despite this, many remain curious about her life beyond the news.

Israel Kamakawiwo'ole's daughter, Ceslie-ann Kamakawiwo'ole, was his only child, born in 1983. Photo: @upaupatahiti/Instagram, @KHONNewsHawaii/YT (modified by author)

Profile summary

Full name Ceslie-Ann Kamakawiwo'ole Gender Female Year of birth 1983 Age 42 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Hawaii, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity Hawaiian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 175 Weight in kilograms 79 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Marlene Kamakawiwoʻole Father Israel Kamakawiwo'ole Relationship status Single Children 5

Who is Ceslie-Ann Kamakawiwo'ole?

Ceslie-Ann Kamakawiwo'ole was born in Hawaii, United States, to Marlene and Israel Kamakawiwo'ole. Her father, Israel, was celebrated as one of Hawaii’s greatest and most successful musicians, best known for iconic hits such as Over the Rainbow, In This Life, and Take Me Home Country Road. Ceslie-Ann is the only child from her parents’ marriage.

Her father struggled with obesity and was hospitalised multiple times because of related health complications. He passed away on 26 June 1997, and his cause of death was recorded as respiratory failure.

Her exact date of birth remains unknown, but she was reportedly born in 1983. Israel Kamakawiwo'ole’s daughter is 42 years old as of 2025.

What happened to Ceslie-Ann Kamakawiwo'ole?

Ceslie-Ann Kamakawiwo’ole made headlines in 2015 due to serious legal troubles. On 25 February of the same year, a Mercedes SUV vehicle parked on Ala Wai Boulevard in Hawaii was reported stolen. Later that day, police surveillance captured Ceslie-Ann getting into a vehicle matching the stolen SUV and driving off. Authorities quickly issued a $20,000 arrest warrant for her, charging her with auto theft.

Her case gained further attention when it was revealed that she had also violated the terms of a probation programme, Hawaii’s Opportunity Probation with Enforcement (HOPE). KHON2 reported on the incident on 7 August 2016, and their coverage brought widespread public attention to the case.

Due to these violations and the theft charge, she was placed on Hawaii’s most wanted list, making her one of the state’s most publicly sought-after individuals at the time. This incident brought her brief public attention, though details about the outcome or current legal status remain limited.

Israel Kamakawiwo'ole's daughter reportedly has five children, but her relationship status remains unknown. Photo: @blaine.bowman on Instagram (modified by author)

Is Ceslie-Ann Kamakawiwo’ole married?

Israel Kamakawiwo'ole’s daughter leads a private life, and there is no publicly confirmed information about whether she is currently married or in a relationship. Despite keeping a low profile, she is reportedly a mother of five children. Elijah and Kiara Parker, share a strong passion for music, with the ukulele being their favourite musical instrument.

FAQs

What is Ceslie-Ann Kamakawiwo’ole’s age? She was born in 1983, making her around 42 years old as of 2025. Who are Ceslie-Ann Kamakawiwo’ole’s parents? Her parents are the late Hawaiian musician Israel “IZ” Kamakawiwo’ole and his wife, Marlene Kamakawiwo’ole. When did Israel Kamakawiwo'ole die? He succumbed to respiratory failure on 26 June 1997. What does Ceslie-Ann Kamakawiwo’ole do for a living? Details of her career are unknown, but she has not followed in her father’s footsteps as a musician and singer. What did IZ’s daughter do? In 2015, she was captured by police surveillance while entering and driving a stolen vehicle, which resulted in a $20,000 arrest warrant and probation violations. Does Ceslie-Ann Kamakawiwo’ole have children? She reportedly has five children, but it is unknown whether she is in a relationship or married. How tall is Ceslie-Ann Kamakawiwo’ole? Her height is approximately 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres). Where is Ceslie-Ann Kamakawiwo’ole? Her exact whereabouts remain unknown, but she is believed to be residing in the United States.

Ceslie-Ann Kamakawiwo’ole continues to live a quiet life away from public attention. Despite past legal issues in 2015, she has largely remained out of the spotlight in recent years. As the only child of Israel Kamakawiwo’ole, her story continues to draw interest from fans worldwide.

