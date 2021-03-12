Mother’s Day is one occasion that many people all over the world celebrate actively as they give kudos to their mothers for the roles they have played in their lives.

Motherhood is no doubt more than a day time job as many young women have been known to give up a lot as soon as their journey to childbirth begins.

Sometimes, these women even face criticism from their family and the society for choosing to enjoy life despite being a mother and are even tagged irresponsible.

This brings to mind the story of a young lady who made headlines after she left her seven-week-old baby to go for a music concert.

Mothers play a big role in how people turn out and this is safe to say that they can be called the backbone of the society.

Some Nigerian celebs giving yummy mummy goals. Photos: @thesophiemomodu @tiwasavage @iambisola @tbossofficial

Some Nigerian celebrities who happen to be mothers have contributed to giving their fans yummy mummy goals seeing as they have been able to combine their careers, having fun, as well as slaying to motherhood.

Today, Legit.ng will shine the spotlight on some Nigerian celebrity mums who make motherhood enviable with their slay.

1. Tiwa Savage:

2. Iyabo Ojo:

3. Venita Akpofure:

4. Bisola Aiyeola

5. Tboss Idowu:

6. Mercy Aigbe:

7. Laura Ikeji:

8. Bambam:

9. Chioma Rowland:

10. Queen Ola:

11. Sophie Rammal:

12. Sophie Momodu:

