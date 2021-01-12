Ever since the federal government mandated the telecommunications operators to intensify action on the full linkage of National Identification Number (NIN) with SIM cards, Nigerians have been striving towards total compliance.

Although the exercise has been largely hindered by the second wave of COVID-19, the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) maintained that the process must continue till February 9, the deadline date.

In another consolidated effort towards encouraging Nigerians to enrol for the NIN, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) launched a mobile app.

NIMC said the development was part of the federal government’s policy to improve the process of obtaining NIN and linking it to Subscribers Identification Module (SIM), and also aligning with the national digital economy policy for a digital Nigeria.

But here is how to confirm if the NIN-SIM has been successfully done.

1. Globacom

Subscribers of Globacom are expected to visit https://www.gloworld.com/ng/nin/ to check the three ways on linking NIN with SIM.

However, the easier one is to type the 11-digit NIN number to 109. After that, the user will receive this message:

"Dear esteemed customer, your NIN has been received. Thanks."

Then you will have to wait for more confirmation. If you do not receive any message, kindly use the alternative way or contact your telecom operator.

2. Mtn

MTN users are to dial *785# or visit https://mtnonline.com/nim/ using phone or computer to enrol for NIN-SIM linkage.

After that, you will receive a message:

"Your NIN submission has been received. Verification pending. Thank you."

3. Airtel Users

To link your NIN to your Airtel phone number,

1. Dial *121# on the Airtel line you wish to link.

2. Type 1 for “NIN Capture” and send.

3. Enter your 11-digit NIN and send. Wait for the message confirming your submission.

4. 9Mobile

Challenges so far for NIMC

According to findings, the NIN process is being hindered nationwide, and this is as a result of a shortage of facilities that can cater for the large number of Nigerians who are ready to enrol.

Another reason is inadequate handling of the process by the licensed centres approved by the federal government across the country.

Some of the new equipment brought from abroad are not being fully utilised by the staff of NIMC due to lack of proper training on effective handling.

Without any iota of doubt, the process has also led to the extortion of NIN applicants as staff of NIMC demand bribe to fast-track the process for "cooperating" Nigerians.

It would be recalled that on Sunday, January 3, minister of communications and digital economy, Ali Isa Ibrahim Pantami directed the immediate suspension of the staff fingered in extortion of NIN applicants at the NIMC Bauchi and Kaduna state offices.

