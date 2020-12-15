50+ memorable Grinch quotes for people who absolutely hate Christmas

Christmas is just around the corner, and many people are getting ready to celebrate the day. The day brings joy to the Christian fraternity, considering that it is considered the birthday of Jesus Christ. There are various ways you can choose to enjoy this particular day to the fullest, but how about a reminder of some of the most famous Grinch quotes of all time?

The Grinch is portrayed as a hairy, pot-bellied, pear-shaped, snub-nosed creature with a cat-like face and cynical personality. He lives in seclusion on a cliff, and he is avocado green in colour. He is the source of these Grinch Christmas quotes.

Top Grinch quotes

The Grinch cannot steal your Christmas, but a Grinch quote will undoubtedly deliver laughs. Below are some of the most amazing sayings in the movie.

It came without ribbons. It came without tags. It came without packages, boxes, or bags.

Maybe Christmas (he thought) doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more.

I’m all toasty inside.

Stupid. Ugly. Out of date. This is ridiculous. If I can’t find something nice to wear, I’m not going.

No matter how different a Who may appear, he will always be welcomed with holiday cheer.

What is that, stench? It’s fantastic.

One man’s toxic sludge is another man’s potpourri.

Kids today. So desensitized by movies and television.

Now you listen to me, young lady! Even if we’re horribly mangled, there’ll be no sad faces on Christmas.

Am I just eating because I’m bored?

Cheer up, dude. It’s Christmas.

4:00, wallow in self-pity; 4:30, stare into the abyss; 5:00, solve world hunger, tell no one; 5:30, jazzercize; 6:30, dinner with me—I can’t cancel that again; 7:00, wrestle with my self-loathing… I’m booked. Of course, if I bump the loathing to 9, I could still be done in time to lay in bed, stare at the ceiling and slip slowly into madness.

Tomorrow is Christmas. It’s practically here!

That is not a chew toy!

Be it ever so heinous. There’s no place like home.

Blast this Christmas music! It’s joyful and triumphant.

Bleeding hearts of the world unite.

That's what it's all about, isn't it? That's what it's always been *about*. Gifts, gifts... gifts, gifts, gifts, gifts, gifts!

Oh. Bleeding hearts of the world unite.

Holiday who-be what-ee?

I’m an idiot. You’re an idiot!

Hate, hate, hate, hate, hate, hate. Double hate. Loathe entirely.

And they’ll feast, feast, feast, feast. They’ll eat their Who-Pudding and rare Who-Roast Beast. But that’s something I just cannot stand in the least. Oh, no. I’m speaking in rhyme!

I could use a little social interaction.

Saving you? Is that what you think I was doing? Wrong-o. I merely noticed that you’re improperly packaged, my dear.

Give me that! Don’t you know you’re not supposed to take things that don’t belong to you? What’s the matter with you? You some kind of wild animal?

Grinch heart quotes

Among the Grinch sayings, you will undoubtedly find a famous Christmas movie quote. Here are some of them:

Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand. - Dr Seuss.

Now you listen to me, young lady! Even if we’re horribly mangled, there’ll be no sad faces on Christmas. - Jim Carrey.

Welcome, Christmas. Bring your cheer, Cheer to all Whos, far and near -Dr Seuss.

I am the Grinch that stole Christmas… and I’m sorry. Aren’t you going to cuff me? Beat me up? Blind me with pepper spray? - Jim Carrey.

And what happened then? Well, in Whoville they say that the Grinch’s small heart grew three sizes that day. - Dr Suess.

I don’t need anything more for Christmas than this right here. My family. - Lou Lou Who.

She stared at the Grinch and said, ‘Santy Claus, why, why are you taking our Christmas tree? WHY? - Dr Seuss.

With a smile to his soul, he descended Mount Crumpet! Cheerily blow*ng “Who! Who!” on his trumpet. - Dr Seuss.

No matter how different a Who may appear, he will always be welcomed with holiday cheer. - Cindy Lou Who.

He brought back their snoof and their tringlers and fuzzles, brought back their pantookas, their dafflers and wuzzles. - Dr Seuss.

Christmas Day is in our grasp, so long as we have hands to grasp. - Dr Seuss.

You can’t hurt Christmas, Mr Mayor, because it isn’t about the gifts or the contests or the fancy lights. - Lou Lou Who.

Funny Christmas quotes from movies

There are various funny Christmas movie quotes. Whether it is from Home Alone, Elf, and It’s a Wonderful Life, most quotes will add humour to your celebrations.

Other than the inspirational Grinch quotes, here are some funny Christmas quotes from movies that will equally bring joy to you and your loved ones this season.

Quotes from Elf

Elf is an American Christmas comedy movie directed by Jon Favreau. It features, among others, Will Ferrell, James Caan, and Zooey Deschanel. Some of the most amazing quotes from the film include:

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear. - Buddy

You stink! You smell like beef and cheese. You don’t smell like Santa. - Buddy

This place reminds me of Santa’s Workshop. Except it smells like mushrooms and everyone looks like they want to hurt me. - Buddy

I am a cotton-headed ninny muggins! - Buddy

You have such a pretty face. You should be on a Christmas card. - Buddy

I just like to smile. Smiling’s my favourite. - Buddy

Son of a nutcracker! - Buddy

SANTA! Oh, my God! Santa, here?! I know him! I know him! - Buddy

He’s an angry elf. - Buddy

Quotes from Home Alone

Home Alone is another fantastic American Christmas film directed by Chris Columbus. Some funny quotes from the actors include:

Look what you did you little j*rk. - Uncle Frank

Keep the change, you filthy animal. - Gangster Johnny

You’re what the French call ‘les incompetents. - Linnie McCallister

Buzz, your girlfriend. Woof! - Kevin McCallister

Guys, I’m eating junk and watching rubbish! You better come out and stop me! – Kevin

This house is so full of people; it makes me sick. When I grow up and get married, I’m living alone. - Kevin McCallister

Quotes from It’s a Wonderful Life

This is yet another American Christmas movie produced and directed by Frank Capra. Here are some of the quotes from your favourite cast members.

Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings. - Zuzu Bailey

Youth is wasted on the wrong people. - Man on the Porch

I wish I had a million dollars…hot dog! - George Bailey

There you have it. These are some of the greatest The Grinch quotes as well as other fantastic Christmas quotes you will come across in famous movies. They will bring laughter and joy to your day.

