TASUED portal: login for fresh and returning students, admission (2022)

The Tai Solarin University of Education is one of Nigeria's best higher education institutions boasting of some of the best courses. The university has a sophisticated online platform where fresh and returning students can seamlessly access different services. How does one access and navigate the TASUED portal?

Learning institutions have been implementing technology for some time now to improve the learning process and administration services. One of the most used is the student and staff online portals. And Tai Solarin University has one of the best. So, how does one use the TASUED student portal?

TASUED's background

The Tai Solarin University of Education is the first and the only educational establishment of its kind in Nigeria. It engages modern technologies and services to provide a high quality of learning and teaching.

The university was proclaimed by the Ogun State Government on January 29, 2005, and approved by the National Commission (NUC) on November 28, 2005. The university’s vision is representative of what it offers:

To be the preferred education university which will excel in preparing educators who will be leaders in all spheres of the discipline.

TASUED portal

Do you want to know how to log in to TASUED portal? First, you ought to learn about the services offered at the sophisticated online portal to utilize them appropriately.

The TASUED interactive online portal, my.tasued.edu.ng, can be used by its applicants and staff. The online platform is a game-changer for the university that equips students with the appropriate skills to build promising careers.

The online platform gives Access to different services. For example, it allows a student to access results, process course registration and access instructions, access payment details, and all sorts of data related to the educational process. In addition, students can apply for a particular course offered by the institution just in a few minutes via the TASUED admission portal.

With the help of the Tai Solarin University of Education online platform, you can:

Create your private account and access it any time you wish. Note that the TASUED portal login returning student should be used only if you already have an account. Thus, there is no need to register twice.

Access the course registration.

View the courses of the educational establishment.'

Fill in the Application Form.

Post UTME result.

View admission requirements.

Check payment details.

Have a look at the Academic calendar, etc.

As you see, the platform is a kind of platform which allows you to keep up with the latest news at the university and keep all the necessary data in one safe place.

TASUED portal login

How do I login to TASUED portal? You can access a TASUED login portal page from your personal computer or mobile device. All you need to do is type the appropriate address, my.tasued.edu.ng.

How to apply on the website

The application procedure is simple and will not take you much time.

First of all, login to TASUED portal and choose the necessary option. Then, follow the given steps: Press on the "Apply Now" button of an application. Fill in the personal data, including your active e-mail address. Check the inbox to discover your applicant ID and TASUED portal password. If you do not see any new letters, examine the spam folder. Click on the TASUED login page and enter your TASUED data from the validation letter. Pay the screening charges. Fill out the application form online. Receive the corresponding result checker scratch (WAEC, NECO or NABTEB). Submit and confirm your O’Level result via the online result verification system. It will cost you N2,500 (you can pay with VISA or MasterCard ATM card). Do not forget to print the receipt. Print the application form. Print the examination slip. On the TASUED admission portal document, you will see the examination date; thus, you will not miss it.

TASUED portal login returning student

The procedure is the same as a fresh student, only that you now have all your details and profile set up. Once you are logged in, you can complete your online application, payment or registration either as an undergraduate or postgraduate student.

TASUED portal helpdesk

If you have any inquiries or want assistance with the university, you can utilize the helpdesk portal. All you have to do is submit a ticket by filling in all the necessary information, including name, e-mail, matric number, nature of the complaint and your message. Once done, hit the submit ticket button.

Education is a powerful tool in the hands of a person who is passionate about discoveries and learning. The Tai Solarin University of Education is a perfect place to make your dreams about a bright future and a good job come true! The TASUED portal is a helpful tool that may come in handy whether you are a current or a prospective student.

