Do you know about 18 local government in Cross River state and their headquarters? If you are at a loss with the answer, then this post is for you. Read on and learn more about Cross River state and its local governments.

18 local governments in Cross River state and their headquarters. Photo: @BiafraHerald

Source: Twitter

In this article, you will find the following information:

Abi Local Government Area Akamkpa Local Government Area Akpabuyo Local Government Area Bakassi Local Government Area Bekwarra Local Government Area Biase Local Government Area Boki Local Government Area Calabar Municipal Local Government Area Calabar South Local Government Area Etung Local Government Area Ikom Local Government Area Obanliku Local Government Area Obubra Local Government Area Obudu Local Government Area Odukpani Local Government Area Ogoja Local Government Area Yakurr Local Government Area Yala Local Government Area

Cross River state, Nigeria

State logo says "The Nation`s paradise". Is it really true? What do we know about this land? Next, we will tell you about Cross River state, its capital, local governments, and their headquarters. Here you will find the answer to all your questions including "how many local government in Cross River state?".

1. Abi Local Government Area

Local Government headquarter: Itigidi

Itigidi Short description: Abi Local Government Area has it administrative seat located in Itigidi, and comprises of other towns such as Adadama, Afafanyi, Igonigoni, Ekureku, Imabana, Usumutong, Abuego, Itigidi, Ebom, Ediba/Anong.

Abi Local Government Area has it administrative seat located in Itigidi, and comprises of other towns such as Adadama, Afafanyi, Igonigoni, Ekureku, Imabana, Usumutong, Abuego, Itigidi, Ebom, Ediba/Anong. Business information: Abi Local Government Area falls under Cross River State Central Senatorial District, it is well known for its granite deposits.

Abi Local Government Area falls under Cross River State Central Senatorial District, it is well known for its granite deposits. Total population (2006): 144,317

144,317 Time zone: UTC+1 (WAT)

UTC+1 (WAT) Number of districts: 10 (Adadama, Afafanyi, Igonigoni, Ekureku, Imabana, Usumutong, Abuego, Itigidi, Ebom, Ediba/Anong)

Abi Local Government Area is one of the local governments in Cross River state. Photo: researchgate.net

Source: Depositphotos

2. Akamkpa Local Government Area

Local Government headquarter: Akamkpa

Akamkpa Short description: Akamkpa Local Government Area is one of the local government areas in Cross River state Nigeria with its administrative headquarters situated in Akamkpa town.

Akamkpa Local Government Area is one of the local government areas in Cross River state Nigeria with its administrative headquarters situated in Akamkpa town. Total area: 5,003 km2

5,003 km2 Total population (2006): 151,125

151,125 Time zone: UTC+1 (WAT)

UTC+1 (WAT) Postal code: 542

542 Number of districts: 12 (Egup-Ipa, Ehom, Erei, Iko Ekpe-Rem, Ikpai, Netin, North West (Ito), Oban, Ojuk, Ubang-Hara, Umon, Uyanga)

Akamkpa Local Government Area is one of the local governments in Cross River state. Photo: researchgate.net

Source: Depositphotos

3. Akpabuyo Local Government Area

Local Government headquarter: Ikot Nakanda

Ikot Nakanda Short description: Akpabuyo Local Government Area headquarters is located in the town of Ikot Nakanda, and comprises of several towns which include Atimbo, Eneyo, Ikang, Idundu, Ikot Edem Odo, and Ikot Eyo.

Akpabuyo Local Government Area headquarters is located in the town of Ikot Nakanda, and comprises of several towns which include Atimbo, Eneyo, Ikang, Idundu, Ikot Edem Odo, and Ikot Eyo. Business information: Akpabuyo Local Government Area has a postal code of 541 and was created as a local government of its own in 1991. The LGA falls under the Cross River South Senatorial District and forms a federal constituency alongside Bakkasi LGA and Calabar South. The local government area shares a boundary with Akampa LGA, the Republic of Cameroon, Bakassi LGA, and Calabar South to the North, East, South, and West respectively.

Akpabuyo Local Government Area has a postal code of 541 and was created as a local government of its own in 1991. The LGA falls under the Cross River South Senatorial District and forms a federal constituency alongside Bakkasi LGA and Calabar South. The local government area shares a boundary with Akampa LGA, the Republic of Cameroon, Bakassi LGA, and Calabar South to the North, East, South, and West respectively. Total area: 1,241 km2

1,241 km2 Total population (2006): 271,395

271,395 Time zone: UTC+1 (WAT)

UTC+1 (WAT) Number of districts: 7 (Atimbo, Eneyo, Ikang, Idundu, Ikot Edem Odo, Ikot Eyo, Ikot Nakanda)

Akpabuyo Local Government Area is one of the local governments in Cross River state. Photo: researchgate.net

Source: Depositphotos

4. Bakassi Local Government Area

Local Government headquarter: Ikang

Ikang Short description: Bakassi Local Government Area has its administrative headquarters in Ikang and consists of other towns such as Abana, Akpankanya, Akwa, Amoto, Ambai Ekpa, Archibong, Atai, Ema, Efut Iwang, Ekpot Abia, and Odiong.

Bakassi Local Government Area has its administrative headquarters in Ikang and consists of other towns such as Abana, Akpankanya, Akwa, Amoto, Ambai Ekpa, Archibong, Atai, Ema, Efut Iwang, Ekpot Abia, and Odiong. Business information: Bakassi Local Government Area mainly consits of the Oron people and lies between the Cross River estuary. The LGA was created on December 12, 1996, from Akpabuyo Local Government Area and is bounded in the East by the Republic of Cameroon, in the South by Equatorial Guinea and the Bight of Bonny, in the West by the Cross River Estuary, and North by Akpabuyo Local Government Area.

Bakassi Local Government Area mainly consits of the Oron people and lies between the Cross River estuary. The LGA was created on December 12, 1996, from Akpabuyo Local Government Area and is bounded in the East by the Republic of Cameroon, in the South by Equatorial Guinea and the Bight of Bonny, in the West by the Cross River Estuary, and North by Akpabuyo Local Government Area. Time zone: UTC+1 (WAT)

UTC+1 (WAT) Number of districts: 10 (Abana, Akpankanya, Akwa, Amoto, Ambai Ekpa, Archibong, Atai Ema, Efut Iwang, Ekpot Abia, Odiong)

Bakassi Local Government Area is one of the local governments in Cross River state. Photo: researchgate.net

Source: Depositphotos

5. Bekwarra Local Government Area

Local Government headquarter: Abuochiche (or Abuo Chiche)

Abuochiche (or Abuo Chiche) Short description: Bekwarra LGA is located in northern Cross River State.

Bekwarra LGA is located in northern Cross River State. Business information: The Bekwarra government councils heads the public administrations in Bekwarra local government area which is made up of ten electoral wards represented by ten councilors including the chairman.

The Bekwarra government councils heads the public administrations in Bekwarra local government area which is made up of ten electoral wards represented by ten councilors including the chairman. Total area: 306 km2

306 km2 Total population (2006): 105,822

105,822 Time zone: UTC+1 (WAT)

UTC+1 (WAT) Postal code: 550

550 Number of districts: 13 (Abuochiche, Afrike, Eastern Yala, Ekajuk, Gabu, Gakem, Mbube, Nkum, North Ukele, Ogoja Urban, South Ukele, Western Yala, Yache)

Bekwarra Local Government Area is one of the local governments in Cross River state. Photo: researchgate.net

Source: Depositphotos

6. Biase Local Government Area

Local Government headquarter: Akpet Central

Akpet Central Short description: Biase Local Government Area counts as one of the active LGAs of the state located in the town of Akpet Central with its area council comprising of towns and villages of Abanwan, Afono, Edu/Elu, Egbor, Etana, Ipene, Ibini, Obum, Umuolor, and Urugbam.

Biase Local Government Area counts as one of the active LGAs of the state located in the town of Akpet Central with its area council comprising of towns and villages of Abanwan, Afono, Edu/Elu, Egbor, Etana, Ipene, Ibini, Obum, Umuolor, and Urugbam. Total area: 1,310 km2

1,310 km2 Total population (2006): 169,183

169,183 Time zone: UTC+1 (WAT)

UTC+1 (WAT) Postal code: 542

542 Number of districts: 10 (Abanwan, Afono, Edu/Elu, Egbor, Etana, Ipene, Ibini, Obum, Umuolor, Urugbam)

Biase Local Government Area is one of the local governments in Cross River state. Photo: researchgate.net

Source: Depositphotos

7. Boki Local Government Area

Local Government headquarter: Boje

Boje Short description: Boki LGA counts as one of the serving LGAs in the state with its administrative center in Boje town, comprising the districts of Abawyum, Akpara-Bong, Boje, Eastern Boki, Ikom (Rural), Nde, Northern Etung, Nta, Ofutop, Osokom, and Southern Etung.

Boki LGA counts as one of the serving LGAs in the state with its administrative center in Boje town, comprising the districts of Abawyum, Akpara-Bong, Boje, Eastern Boki, Ikom (Rural), Nde, Northern Etung, Nta, Ofutop, Osokom, and Southern Etung. Chairman: Hon Abubakar Ewa

Hon Abubakar Ewa Total area: 2,771 km2

2,771 km2 Total population (2006): 186,611

186,611 Total density: 67.3/km2

67.3/km2 Time zone: UTC+1 (WAT)

UTC+1 (WAT) Number of districts: 11 (Abawyum, Akpara-Bong, Boje, Eastern Boki, Ikom (Rural), Nde, Northern Etung, Nta, Ofutop, Osokom, Southern Etung)

Boki Local Government Area is one of the local governments in Cross River state. Photo: researchgate.net

Source: Depositphotos

8. Calabar Municipal Local Government Area

Local Government headquarter: Calabar

Calabar Short description: Calabar Municipal is a Local Government Area with its headquarters in the city of Calabar and is situated in the Southern Senatorial District of the state, it consists of ward 1- 10.

Calabar Municipal is a Local Government Area with its headquarters in the city of Calabar and is situated in the Southern Senatorial District of the state, it consists of ward 1- 10. Business information: Calabar Municipal Local Government Area is the headquarters of the LGA and also the capital city of the state. It is bounded in the North by Odukpani Local Government Area in the North-East by the great Kwa River. Its Southern shores are bounded by the Calabar river and Calabar South Local Government Area.

Calabar Municipal Local Government Area is the headquarters of the LGA and also the capital city of the state. It is bounded in the North by Odukpani Local Government Area in the North-East by the great Kwa River. Its Southern shores are bounded by the Calabar river and Calabar South Local Government Area. Total area: 142 km2

142 km2 Total population (2006): 179,392

179,392 Time zone: UTC+1 (WAT)

UTC+1 (WAT) Postal code: 540

540 Number of districts (wards): 10 (Ward 1, Ward 2, Ward 3, Ward 4, Ward 5, Ward 6, Ward 7, Ward 8, Ward 9, Ward 10)

Calabar Municipal Local Government Area is one of the local governments in Cross River state. Photo: researchgate.net

Source: Depositphotos

9. Calabar South Local Government Area

Local Government headquarter: Anantigha

Anantigha Short description: Calabar South Local Government Area is located in the town of Anantigha, consisting of the major districts of Anantiga and 12 wards.

Calabar South Local Government Area is located in the town of Anantigha, consisting of the major districts of Anantiga and 12 wards. Total area: 264 km2

264 km2 Total population (2006): 191,630

191,630 Time zone: UTC+1 (WAT)

UTC+1 (WAT) Postal code: 540

540 Number of districts (wards): 12 (Calabar South 1, Calabar South 2, Calabar South 3, Calabar South 4, Calabar South 5, Calabar South 6, Calabar South 7, Calabar South 8, Calabar South 9, Calabar South 10, Calabar South 11, Calabar South 12)

Calabar South Local Government Area is one of the local governments in Cross River state. Photo: researchgate.net

Source: Depositphotos

10. Etung Local Government Area

Local Government headquarter: Effraya

Effraya Short description: Etung Local Government Area is headquartered in the town of Effraya, consisting districts of Abia, Abijang, Agbokim, Ajassor, Bendeghe, Ekiem, Effraya, Etomi, Itaka, Mkpot/Ayuk Aba, and Nsofang.

Etung Local Government Area is headquartered in the town of Effraya, consisting districts of Abia, Abijang, Agbokim, Ajassor, Bendeghe, Ekiem, Effraya, Etomi, Itaka, Mkpot/Ayuk Aba, and Nsofang. Total area: 815 km2

815 km2 Total population (2006): 80,196

80,196 Time zone: UTC+1 (WAT)

UTC+1 (WAT) Postal code: 551

551 Number of districts: 10 (Abia, Abijang, Agbokim, Ajassor, Bendeghe Ekiem, Effraya, Etomi, Itaka, Mkpot/Ayuk Aba, Nsofang)

Etung Local Government Area is one of the local governments in Cross River state. Photo: researchgate.net

Source: Depositphotos

11. Ikom Local Government Area

Local Government headquarter: Ikom

Ikom Short description: Ikom Local Government Area Area has its administrative headquarters in the town of Ikom, consisting the districts of Abakpa, Bisiri, Bojor Achibong, Calabar, Comm. Sec. Sch, Local Govt. Council, Obudu, Oguja, Okim Osabor, Okuku, and others.

Ikom Local Government Area Area has its administrative headquarters in the town of Ikom, consisting the districts of Abakpa, Bisiri, Bojor Achibong, Calabar, Comm. Sec. Sch, Local Govt. Council, Obudu, Oguja, Okim Osabor, Okuku, and others. Business information: Ikom people are mainly involved in farming, they are the major producers of banana and plantain in Nigeria.

Ikom people are mainly involved in farming, they are the major producers of banana and plantain in Nigeria. Total area: 1,961 km2

1,961 km2 Total population (2006): 162,383

162,383 Time zone: UTC+1 (WAT)

UTC+1 (WAT) Postal code: 551

551 Number of districts: 14 (Abakpa, Bisiri, Bojor Achibong, Calabar, Comm. Sec. Sch., Local Govt. Council, Obudu, Oguja, Okim Osabor, Okuku, Scout Lane, Udama Ubug, Ukelle, Ukwel)

Ikom Local Government Area is one of the local governments in Cross River state. Photo: researchgate.net

Source: Depositphotos

12. Obanliku Local Government Area

Local Government headquarter: Sankwala

Sankwala Short description: Obanliku Local Government Area is one of the serving local government councils of the state, domiciled in the town of Sankwala, consisting of the following districts Basang, Bebi, Becheve, Bendi, Bishiri North, Bishiri South, Bisu, Busi, and Utanga.

Obanliku Local Government Area is one of the serving local government councils of the state, domiciled in the town of Sankwala, consisting of the following districts Basang, Bebi, Becheve, Bendi, Bishiri North, Bishiri South, Bisu, Busi, and Utanga. Business information: Obanliku local government area is one of the local government areas in Cross River state Nigeria with its administrative headquarters situated in Sankwala town. Obudu cattle ranch is situated within the area of the local government area. It is one of the biggest local government areas in Cross River state. It is located in the northeast part of Cross River state, and it is bounded to the north by Kwande local government of Benue state, to the east by the Republic of Cameroon, to the south by Boki local government area and the west by Obudu local government area.

Obanliku local government area is one of the local government areas in Cross River state Nigeria with its administrative headquarters situated in Sankwala town. Obudu cattle ranch is situated within the area of the local government area. It is one of the biggest local government areas in Cross River state. It is located in the northeast part of Cross River state, and it is bounded to the north by Kwande local government of Benue state, to the east by the Republic of Cameroon, to the south by Boki local government area and the west by Obudu local government area. Total area: 1,057 km2

1,057 km2 Total population (2006): 110,324

110,324 Time zone: UTC+1 (WAT)

UTC+1 (WAT) Postal code: 552

552 Number of districts: 9 (Basang, Bebi, Becheve, Bendi, Bishiri North, Bishiri South, Bisu, Busi, Utanga)

Obanliku Local Government Area is one of the local governments in Cross River state. Photo: researchgate.net

Source: Depositphotos

13. Obubra Local Government Area

Local Government headquarter: Obubra

Obubra Short description: Obubra Local Government Area has its administrative headquarters in the town of Obubra, consisting of the following districts: Iyalla, Obubra Urban, Ofat (Adum), Ofodua (Adum), Ofombo-Ngha, Okom, and Osopong.

Obubra Local Government Area has its administrative headquarters in the town of Obubra, consisting of the following districts: Iyalla, Obubra Urban, Ofat (Adum), Ofodua (Adum), Ofombo-Ngha, Okom, and Osopong. Business information: The local government area is home to Ibrahim Babangida College of Agriculture and also home to National Youth Service Corps, Cross River State orientation camp.

The local government area is home to Ibrahim Babangida College of Agriculture and also home to National Youth Service Corps, Cross River State orientation camp. Total area: 1,115 km2

1,115 km2 Total population (2006): 172,444

172,444 Time zone: UTC+1 (WAT)

UTC+1 (WAT) Postal code: 551

551 Number of districts: 7 (Iyalla, Obubra Urban, Ofat (Adum), Ofodua (Adum), Ofombo-Ngha, Okom, Osopong)

Obubra Local Government Area is one of the local governments in Cross River state. Photo: researchgate.net

Source: Depositphotos

14. Obudu Local Government Area

Local Government headquarter: Obudu

Obudu Business information: It is a popular local government area because of the Obudu mountain race and Obudu cattle ranch situated there.

It is a popular local government area because of the Obudu mountain race and Obudu cattle ranch situated there. Time zone: UTC+1 (WAT)

UTC+1 (WAT) Number of districts: 11 (Alege, Becheve, Bettee, North Oban-Liku, Obudu (Rura), Okpe, South Oban-Liku, Ugang, Unpe, Utanga, Utugwang)

Obudu Local Government Area is one of the local governments in Cross River state. Photo: researchgate.net

Source: Depositphotos

15. Odukpani Local Government Area

Local Government headquarter: Odukpani

Odukpani Short description: Odukpani Local Government Area is one of the 18 LGAs in the state and consists of Adiabo Efut, Creek Town, Ekori/Anaku, Eniong, Eki, Obomitiat, Mbiabo, Odot, Odukpani Central, Onim, Ankiong, Ikoneto, Idere, Ukwa Ibom, Inuakpa Okoyong, and other villages.

Odukpani Local Government Area is one of the 18 LGAs in the state and consists of Adiabo Efut, Creek Town, Ekori/Anaku, Eniong, Eki, Obomitiat, Mbiabo, Odot, Odukpani Central, Onim, Ankiong, Ikoneto, Idere, Ukwa Ibom, Inuakpa Okoyong, and other villages. Time zone: UTC+1 (WAT)

UTC+1 (WAT) Number of districts: 20 (Adiabo Efut, Creek Town, Ekori/Anaku, Eki, Obomitiat, Mbiabo, Eniong, Odot, Odukpani Central, Onim, Ankiong, Ikoneto, Ho, Idere, Ukwa Ibom, Akpap Okoyong, Eniong Abatim, Ito, Inuakpa Okoyong, Okurikang)

Odukpani Local Government Area is one of the local governments in Cross River state. Photo: researchgate.net

Source: Depositphotos

16. Ogoja Local Government Area

Local Government headquarter: Ogoja

Ogoja Short description: Ogoja is one of the serving local government councils of the state, domiciled in the town of Ogoja.

Ogoja is one of the serving local government councils of the state, domiciled in the town of Ogoja. Total area: 972 km2

972 km2 Total population (2006): 171,901

171,901 Time zone: UTC+1 (WAT)

UTC+1 (WAT) Postal code: 550

550 Number of districts: 6 (Ekajuk, Mbube East, Mbube West, Nkum Iborr, Nkum Irede, Ogoja Urban)

Ogoja Local Government Area is one of the local governments in Cross River state. Photo: researchgate.net

Source: Depositphotos

17. Yakurr Local Government Area

Local Government headquarter: Ugep

Ugep Short description: Yakurr local government area is one of the local government areas in Cross River. It has its administrative headquarters situated in Ugep town.

Yakurr local government area is one of the local government areas in Cross River. It has its administrative headquarters situated in Ugep town. Total area: 670 km2

670 km2 Total population (2006): 196,271

196,271 Time zone: UTC+1 (WAT)

UTC+1 (WAT) Postal code: 543

543 Number of districts: 13 (Abanakpai, Afrekpe, Ajere, Assiga, Biko Biko, Idomi, Ijiman, Ijom, Ikpakapit, Inyima, Mkpani, Nkpolo, Ntan)

Yakurr Local Government Area is one of the local governments in Cross River state. Photo: researchgate.net

Source: Depositphotos

18. Yala Local Government Area

Local Government headquarter: Okpoma

Okpoma Short description: Yala is a Local Government Area in Cross River State, Nigeria with Its headquarters in the town of Okpoma and consist of other villages like Yahe, Ugaga, Ijegu, Oloko, Imaje, Oke, Echumoga, Woda, Ebo, Igede Edii Nation, Itekpa, Maa, Wonye, Uchu, Osina, etc.

Yala is a Local Government Area in Cross River State, Nigeria with Its headquarters in the town of Okpoma and consist of other villages like Yahe, Ugaga, Ijegu, Oloko, Imaje, Oke, Echumoga, Woda, Ebo, Igede Edii Nation, Itekpa, Maa, Wonye, Uchu, Osina, etc. Business information: Yala Local Government Area is considered as the second after Akpabuyo LGA in terms of population. The LGA consists of many tribes and is notable for its abundant salt deposit which can sustain any small to medium scale salt industry.

Yala Local Government Area is considered as the second after Akpabuyo LGA in terms of population. The LGA consists of many tribes and is notable for its abundant salt deposit which can sustain any small to medium scale salt industry. Total area: 1,739 km2

1,739 km2 Total population (2006): 210,843

210,843 Time zone: UTC+1 (WAT)

UTC+1 (WAT) Postal code: 550

550 Number of districts: 21 (Okuku, Yahe, Ugaga, Ijegu, Oloko, Imaje, Oke, Echumoga, Woda, Ebo (Igede Edii Nation), Itekpa, Maa, Wonye, Uchu, Osina, Mbuor, Aliforkpa, Echumofana, Wanihem, Wanikade, Wanikom)

Yala Local Government Area is one of the local governments in Cross River state. Photo: researchgate.net

Source: Depositphotos

Now you know almost everything about the local governments in Cross River state. If you still have some questions, you can get it from the following website or just leave feedback below. We will be glad to answer you.

READ ALSO: List of 37 LCDA in Lagos State

What do you know about Local Council Development Areas? Do you want to know about Lagos State LCDAs? Legit.ng published a list of 37 LCDA in Lagos State. Read this article, and you will get all the answers to the questions.

Source: Legit Nigeria