Top 50 romantic missing you quotes and messages for her

Are you looking for sweet and romantic missing you quotes and messages to express how much you miss your girlfriend? If you are not good with words, you can take some of the ideas below and make them your own. Here are some of the best missing you text messages for the girl you love.

If you are having trouble finding the best way to tell your girlfriend that she is always the first thing on your mind, you can send her romantic I miss you messages to make sure she knows how much you treasure her every day.

Best missing you quotes and messages

If you are completely sure that you are head over heels in love with a girl, and she is in love with you too, then you definitely need to tell her how you feel whenever she is far away.

Top 10 missing you quotes for her

Here are some of the best examples of missing you quotes and messages that can you can use to let your girlfriend know you are missing her. Just one lovely SMS is enough for her to blush.

If my heart was a bird, it would fly to wherever you are and stay with you till daybreak.

A house is just a space, a home is where love is. You are my home darling, I have become homeless since you left. I miss you more than anything.

Just as a fish can not survive without fins, I can not go through life without you. I miss you, babe, please come home soon.

I was diagnosed with "I miss you" syndrome, and now I am struggling with the irreversible side effect of missing you all the time.

When a man dreams of his woman, holding her, hugging her, kissing her, and making her feel good while she stares passionately into his eyes, but she is not there beside him when he wakes up. The man goes into a state of gloom. His only cure is the sound of his lover's footsteps. I miss you so much, darling.

I look forward to hugging you, kissing you, and taking a walk with you again. I miss you so much, darling.

Can you hear this sound? Do you feel this beat? It is my heart. It is always beating for you. I wish you were with me. I love you and I miss you.

Baby, you bring out the best in me. I am never myself when you go away for too long. I miss you, sweet girl.

My nights have been cold and lonely since you have left. My days have been unexciting. Baby, you know that I miss you more than anything in the world.

You are someone who loves me, someone who cares for me, someone who kisses me, someone I can rest on, someone I can trust, someone who will love me always. Sweatheart, imagine what I miss when I am far from you.

I will never forget the amazing memories I had with you, but we can always create more of them. Come back, my baby.

You can send these I miss you quotes for her the way they are, or you can add your own words; you can even add her name to make the quotes more personal.

What to say when you are missing someone

Do you want to know the right words to use when you want to tell your girl that you are missing her? Sometimes, saying "I miss you so much" to your girlfriend may not be enough; girls love it when their partners are creative with their words.

So, you should definitely put your heart and soul into what you say to your girlfriend whenever you are missing her. The following missing you messages will do the trick.

You are so far away from me, but I close my eyes and feel like you are right here with me.

When I am with you, time flies just as fast as a plane. When you are far away from me, every second feels like a day, a month, a year. Every clock tick beats a new nail in my heart when you are not here. I love and miss you so much.

The only thing I want is to wrap my arms around you and hugging you so tightly that you will be able to feel my heartbeat.

Do you know what the worst part of missing you is? Every time I try to tell myself to stop missing you, I only miss you more. I missed you yesterday, and I miss you even more today.

When we are far apart, I can not even breathe. I only suffocate without you.

When we are away from each other my nights are longer, my dreams have become darker and my emotions have become harder to control.

Do you want to know what the worst part of living without you is? I keep thinking about these awesome things that we could be doing right now if you were with me.

When I miss you, it is not only a habit but a huge addiction. It is not a compulsion, but a desperation full of pain and heartbreak. I miss you every second of my life.

Going to bed and dreaming about kissing you, hugging you, and cuddling with you is my favourite part of the day, but nothing compares to having you here in person. Come home soon sweetheart. all the time.

I miss you love. I do not even have to think about you, now that you are away, your face is the only picture my mind remembers, and your thoughts are the only ones it wants to process.

My every action and every step contain precious memories about you. Every little thing I do reminds me of you. I miss you terribly when you are not with me.

Bright sunshine makes the day great. A beautiful night is not complete without the moon and stars in the sky. You are what makes me great. I am missing you so much, please come back soon.

When you are not with me, my world basically stands still. My sweetheart, come back to me soon. I miss you, my love, oh how much I miss my precious girl .

girl This is my tenth night away from you, my only wish tonight is that you will come and kiss me in my dreams.

Romantic I miss you messages for her

The following are creative and passionate I miss you text messages for her:

Loving you is the greatest pleasure in my life, and missing you is the most terrible pain I ever had to endure.

When you were here the cold nights didn't feel too cold and the quiet nights did not feel like lonely nights. But now that you are not here with me, everything is different, I am cold and lonely every night.

The days without you are not worth living. I miss you so much, my sweet baby girl. Please come here soon.

I am not afraid of my worst fears anymore. They are nothing, compared to the fear of losing you and the pain I experience when we are apart.

Every minute apart from you is like a day without water in the desert. I want you to be back with me and to hold you in my arms. I miss you, babe.

I miss you in the daytime because you are my sunshine. I miss you in the nighttime because you are my shining star.

Why did God have to create the feeling called love? Sure, it brings pleasure when you are with me, but it also brings sadness and pain when you are away from me.

As wonderful as my love for you make me feel, it hurts me to my bones when you are away; when I can not hold you, kiss you, and sing to you. Come home to me, my rare flower!

How do you say I miss you in a cute way?

Use these words to tell your girl how much you miss and love her in a way cute way:

Since you are gone, life is making empty holes in my heart. I can not talk, walk, eat, or even breathe. I only want this to end. I want you to come back, baby.

I am so lucky to have you, but I am so unlucky to be far away. Missing you so much.

The only thing my poor broken heart needs is your touch. It would take away all my problems at once.

When we are together, my life is a bright blue sky with warm sunshine and a colourful rainbow. When we are apart, my life is just a continuous black night. I wish you were here with me.

Life is funny. When I fell in love with you, I felt like the luckiest man in the entire universe. Now, I am heartbroken because you are so far away from me. I wish I could see you soon, my love.

The sunset without you can be compared to the sunrise that never was. I miss you, my lovely girl.

If someone gave me a bucket of water from the ocean for every time I think about you, the largest ocean in the world would have been empty by now.

Even if we are far apart from each other now, I know I am always on your mind just like you always on mine.

I would rather spend the rest of my life kissing you than go through the pain of missing you one more day.

Since you left me, I have earned a master’s degree in Missing You. If our meeting does not take place soon, I might be awarded a PhD.

What can I say instead of I miss you?

Sometimes guys like to express their emotions in creative ways and women love this too. These are some of the most creative ways you can tell your lovely lady that you miss her without actually saying the words "I miss you."

Being away from you for a day is like a year, please come back soon darling.

When you are not with me, the sun stops shining, and the entire world loses its balance.

Even when you are far away, I still remember the sound of your beautiful voice and the smell of your soft hair.

Every day I feel happier, because the thought that I am a day further from the last time we met, and a day closer to the next time we meet, fills me with joy.

If you never were apart from me, I would never discover how strong my love for you is. I love you more than you can imagine.

Every time I hear a text message sound, doorbell, or phone call, I always think of you. I am looking forward to seeing you again.

Hey babe, every love song I hear since we have been apart reminds me of you. I can't wait for you to be back in my arms.

There are not enough words in the dictionary to describe how sick my heart feels whenever you are not with me.

My love, I know it is a temporary feeling. I know that you will be back with me soon. I know nothing in the world could ever keep us apart.

I am a complete mess without you, I am incomplete without you. Come back to me, the light of my life.

Knowing how to say cute things to a girl is a plus for you like a guy. Sending adorable messages to tell her you love her and miss her when you guys are away from each other is a great way to keep your relationship alive.

Now you have some of the best romantic missing you quotes and messages that you can send to your girlfriend. You can send her one every day you are away from each other. You could also express your love for her by sending cute gifts along with the missing you quotes and messages; she will definitely appreciate them.

