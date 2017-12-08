How to reset GOtv channels: 4 quick and easy ways for resetting

There are various ways for how you can reset your GOtv channels yourself without calling a service centre or GOtv customer care centre. As you continue reading this post, you will learn how to reset GOtv channels by yourself.

By default, your GOtv should automatically be activated and your channels restored after you have made your payment. But sometimes this does not happen and you will need to do a manual reset to get your GOtv Nigeria channels back.

How to reset GOtv channels

GOtv has a lot of great channels, and their packages are affordable. But if you are struggling with watching the channels, there are 4 quick and easy ways on how to solve the issue.

Reset GOtv channels via Menu

To recover your missing channels, you can try these steps:

Press "Menu" on your remote.

Select "Advanced Options".

Then select "Installation".

Select "Tuning".

Then select "Automatic Scan" and press the “OK” button.

Press the exit button on the remote once scanning is completed.

This should restore your subscribed channels. Remember: do not interrupt the scanning while it is still in progress.

Reset your GOtv channels via text message

To reset your GOtv channels via text message, send “RESET, your IU number” to 4688. For example, if your IU number is 2018996383, you will send RESET 2018996383 to 4688.

Reset your GOtv channels online using GOtv self-service

Visit the GOtv website on your laptop or phone.

Log into your Eazy GOtv account using your IU account number and surname.

Go to the GOtv self-service.

Click on the “Clear Error Code” dialogue box.

Enter your IUC number and then select GOtvE16.

Enter the error code displayed on your screen and click on “Clear Error”.

Then click on “Reset device now” option.

This should reset your GOtv decoder.

Phone activation process

Dial *423# from any phone network in Nigeria. You will get a prompt request: “Assistance from Customer Care.” Then you will have the possibility to speak with a customer care representative who will help you rest your GOtv channels.

You should be able to reset your GOtv Nigeria channels with any of the following methods. If not, then you should contact a GOtv service centre or call GOtv customer care centre.

