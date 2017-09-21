How to turn a jumpsuit into a dress and vice versa: simple DIY project

Jumpsuits have always had a special place in every woman's heart. They are cute, comfortable and very trendy. If you are tired of your old jumpsuit and want to try out a new outfit, you should learn how to turn a jumpsuit into a dress and vice versa.

A blue jumpsuit turned into a dress. Photo: @Pure Boutique

Source: Facebook

Many jumpsuits are designed with comfort in mind, featuring loose or relaxed fits that allow for ease of movement. This makes them perfect outfits to turn into a dress as you can adjust it according to your own liking.

How to turn a jumpsuit into a dress

Turning a jumpsuit into a dress can be a creative way to repurpose your clothing and create a new outfit. Here is a general guide to help you get started:

Items/material needed

Jumpsuit

Scissors

Sewing machine or needle and thread

Pins

Fabric marker or chalk

Additional fabric (optional)

Procedure

Jumpsuit designs that can be easily transformed into dresses. Photo: @Rafashion House (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Here is a step-by-step guide you can follow.

Before you get to sewing, make sure you wash and iron your jumpsuit. This will help make handling it easier, and the jumpsuit will be crispy and clean. Examine the jumpsuit's structure and design to determine how to convert it into a dress. Consider the neckline, sleeves, and overall fit. Decide on the desired dress length and mark it on the jumpsuit using a fabric marker or chalk. Make sure to mark the length evenly around the entire jumpsuit. Get your scissors and start removing the seams beginning with the crotch, then going all the way down the inside of each leg and finishing with the hems. Fold the cut edges under and hem them using a sewing machine or hand stitching. This will prevent the fabric from fraying and give the dress a polished look. If the jumpsuit has a cinched waist or belt, decide whether you want to keep it as a feature in the dress or remove it. Removing the waistband can create a smoother transition from the top to the skirt portion. Turn the ex-jumpsuit inside out and place it on a hanger. You should have noticed a lot of excess fabric where the crotch used to be. You need to get your pins, put two front parts of the pant legs together and pin this extra fabric on both sides. Check whether it is all even on the right side and repeat the process for the back parts of the pant legs. Take the ex-jumpsuit of the hanger and hand stitch along the pins on both sides. Ensure that no puckering happens at the top of each seam. After that, turn the future dress on the right side and try it on. If all is fine, turn it inside out once more and stitch the seams with the sewing machine. Cut off the excess fabric from the crotch region. If you want to make your dress shorter, measure the right length (you can eyeball it), cut off the excess and hem the bottom. If you are satisfied with the length, then just sew your dress. Iron the seams from the inside and turn the almost finished dress on the right side out. To add a finishing touch, iron it all and put it on.

How to turn a long dress into a jumpsuit

Dress designs that can be easily transformed into a jumpsuits. Photo: Vivo Woman

Source: UGC

Making a dress out of a jumpsuit is a simple method. Consider getting a tighter jumpsuit if you want to make a form-fitting dress. If you want a shorter dress, just cut the excess fabric. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to turn a maxi dress into a jumpsuit.

Material needed

Long dress

Scissors

Sewing machine or needle and thread

Pins

Fabric marker or chalk

Elastic (optional for the waistband)

Procedure

Below is a step-by-step procedure on how to turn a dress into a jumpsuit.

Choose a long dress that you would like to convert into a jumpsuit. Check the dress' design, fabric, and structure to determine how you can repurpose it into a jumpsuit. Consider the neckline, sleeves, and overall fit. Decide where to cut the dress to create the pants portion of the jumpsuit. Typically, this will be around the waist or slightly above the waist. Mark the cut lines with a fabric marker or chalk. Carefully cut along the marked lines to separate the upper portion of the dress from the lower skirt portion. Make sure to cut straight and even lines. If the upper portion of the dress will serve as the top of the jumpsuit, you might need to make adjustments. If the dress has sleeves, consider whether you want to keep them, remove them, or modify them. Additionally, check the neckline to ensure it suits your desired jumpsuit style. The dress' lower skirt portion will become the jumpsuit pants. You might need to adjust the width of the skirt to achieve the desired fit. If the dress' skirt doesn't have a wide enough leg opening to function as pants, you will need to sew the inner leg seams to create pants. Turn it inside out, align the leg seams, and sew them together. Once you have made all the necessary adjustments and alterations, try on the jumpsuit to ensure it fits properly and looks how you want it to. Make any final adjustments as needed. Give the jumpsuit a final press with an iron to ensure all seams are neat and the garment looks well-finished.

Can a jumpsuit be converted to a dress?

A woman in jumpsuit. Photo: @Vivo Woman (modified by author)

Source: UGC

It is possible to convert a jumpsuit into a dress by removing the pants portion and making any necessary modifications to the top portion of the jumpsuit.

Can I make a romper into a dress?

You can transform a romper into a dress by extending the bottom portion to create a skirt. You need to cut the romper at the waist or hips, attach a skirt fabric or extension, and adjust the top portion as needed.

How do you make a jumpsuit look fancy?

You can choose a jumpsuit in a luxurious fabric like silk, satin, or velvet or opt for jumpsuits with intricate details such as beading, sequins, or lace.

How do you make a jumpsuit out of a dress?

Converting a dress into a jumpsuit involves creating a pants-like structure from the skirt of the dress. You need to adjust the fit of the pants as necessary, ensuring they're comfortable and have the desired silhouette.

The process on how to turn a jumpsuit into a dress can be a creative project, but it does require sewing skills and attention to detail. You can create any outfit of your choice as long as you have the required materials.

