Meet Sugarboy, the Nigerian musician: Age, career, what happened to him?

Sugarboy is a Nigerian musician who rose to fame in 2016 with his single Hola Hola. The track was a hit in Nigeria's mainstream media, in homes, and at entertainment joints. On top of that, most fans could sing Sugarboy's Hola Hola song lyrics word by word from the beginning to the end. This article shares exciting details about the singer's childhood, career achievements, love life, latest hits, and more.

Nigerian musician Sugarboy wearing a hoodie and a bandana on his head. Photo: @sugarboygww (modified by author)

Sugarboy's Hola Hola was one of the most-played Nigerian songs on MTV Base Official Naija. His skyrocketing fame drew the attention of singers Kizz Daniel and Ghetto Boys. Sugarboy and Kizz Daniel were featured in the Ghetto Boys' single titled Kiss Daniel in 2016. After that, Kizz Daniel featured Sugarboy in his 2017 single, Napo.

Profile summary

Real name Umoren AKanimoh Felix (Oscar Jnr) Gender Male Former stage name A1 Current stage name Sugarboy Date of birth April 15, 1992 Zodiac sign Aries Age 31 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria Grew up in Lagos State and Niger State, Nigeria Residence Abuja, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Tribe/ancestry Ibibio Siblings 2 Marital status Single Career Singer, songwriter, and dancer Music genres Reggae, Afrobeat, and dancehall Net worth $150,000 Sources of income Music

Who is Sugarboy?

Sugarboy's real name is Umoren AKanimoh Felix (Oscar Jnr). He is a Nigerian reggae-dancehall and Afrobeat singer/songwriter. The former G-Worldwide Entertainment label's artist is signed to and specializes in reggae, Afrobeat, and dancehall genres.

How old is Sugarboy?

Sugarboy's age is 31 in 2023. He was born on April 15, 1992, and his zodiac sign is Aries.

Where is Sugarboy from?

Umoren AKanimoh Felix was born in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, and is a native of the Ikono LGA. His parents partly raised him in Ajegunle in Lagos State and SuTown, Suleja, in Niger State.

Sugarboy wearing chains and glasses. Photo: @sugarboygww (modified by author)

What is the history of Sugarboy?

Sugarboy is the first child in his family and has two younger siblings. At age 14, he fell in love with music from Majek Fashek, Gregory Isaac, Fela, and Bob Marley. His father noticed this and encouraged him to focus on his musical talent. As a result, Felix practiced his vocals and learned to play the guitar and piano at a young age.

Sugarboy's parents are Ibibio, and they support his career choice. His dad was a musician in the 70s and 80s, and he released several hit singles and albums around that time.

What is Sugarboy's career history?

Umoren AKanimoh Felix attended the University of Port Harcourt, where he would also perform songs and dance moves as "A1" before adopting the "Sugarboy" stage name. Because of his outstanding talents, the singer was very popular among his schoolmates.

Sugarboy released his first son in 2010, which did not make him famous, but earned him his first contract with Wahala Media and Runda Trax. Moreover, the singer was featured by Rapper Modenine in the hit song Badman that year.

Felix met Emperor Geezy in 2012 and got signed into G-Worldwide Entertainment in 2015. What's more, he experienced another massive career breakthrough under this label.

In the same 2015, DJ Shabsy featured Felix in Raba alongside other G-Worldwide Entertainment artists like Kiss Daniel (now Kizz Daniel). Since Kiss Daniel was already a star, the collaboration helped Sugarboy to be known countrywide.

Consequently, the singer became one of Nigeria's most popular uprising dancehall artists at that time. Since then, he has collaborated with more artists, including Dj Coublon.

Sugarboy in casual and official attire. Photo: @sugarboygww (modified by author)

Nigerian musician Sugarboy's songs

You can download Sugarboy's songs from popular music streaming sites. Below is a list of his tracks, including collaborations:

Year Song title 2005 Popmuzik - Radio Edit 2014 You Call Everybody Sweetheart 2016 Hola Hola 2017 Kilamity 2017 Dada Omo 2017 Double 2017 Osomo De 2017 Socialite 2017 Ekene 2017 Wicked 2017 Nargile 2017 Neighbor 2017 Bar Man 2017 Baby Oku 2017 Seri Koko 2017 Pata Were 2017 Legalize 2017 Mad 2017 Love You 2017 Blessing 2017 Tomorrow 2017 Jofunmi 2017 Know 2018 Chop 2020 Den Menoume Spiti 2020 Kowope 2020 Jumper 2021 Ibiza 2023 Sugarvibe

What happened to Sugarboy?

Sugarboy's Instagram bio says he is an independent artist. It seems he is left G-Worldwide Entertainment.

What is Sugarboy's net worth?

Sources estimate Sugarboy is worth around $150,000. The Nigerian star makes most of his money from his music career.

Where is Sugarboy now?

The location Sugarboy has pinned on his Twitter bio shows he lives in Abuja, Nigeria.

Sugarboy wearing a blue denim shirt and a hoodie-jacket combo. Photo: @sugarboygww (modified by author)

Does Sugarboy have a car?

Some years back, the singer purchased a flashy car while living in Lagos State, Nigeria.

Is Sugarboy married?

Although it is unclear whether he is dating or single, fans interested in knowing Sugarboy's wife believe he is single because he has never introduced anyone to the public as his partner or spouse.

What is Sugaboy's meaning?

Society defines the name sugarboy as a young man who dates older women. Nevertheless, Nigerian singer Sugarboy does not associate himself with this definition and has never publicly portrayed a character that reflects the same.

Sugarboy's social media presence

Sugarboy's Instagram page has 296k followers. He has over 32k followers on his Twitter handle, and 201k people follow his Facebook account.

Fun facts about Sugarboy

His university ex-girlfriend gave him the nickname Sugarboy, which stuck to date.

Sugarboy loved the 70s and 80s songs at age 14, and the tracks inspired him to be a musician.

He found inspiration from Majek Fashek, Fela Kuti, Jah Cure, Bob Marley, and Gregory Isaac.

The singer has cool tattoos on his left arm.

Sugarboy has released several hits, and fans hope he keeps it up with the excellent work. The Hola Hola hitmaker keeps his personal life private and avoids scandals.

