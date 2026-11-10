The US State Department identified visa fraud operations involving sham staffing companies, forged documents, and fabricated academic records across several countries

One scheme caused visa overstay rates to rise more than fourfold, prompting criminal investigations into hundreds of suspicious worker petitions

The State Department launched a public reporting portal on September 23 for people to flag suspected visa fraud cases

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 5 years of experience covering migration issues and global affairs.

Washington, USA - The United States State Department has revealed details of several active visa fraud networks targeting employment, student, and immigrant visa programmes, as the Donald Trump administration steps up enforcement across American diplomatic missions worldwide.

In a series of posts on its official X (formerly Twitter) page, the department described multiple schemes uncovered by embassy officials and outlined the enforcement actions taken in response.

President Donald Trump-led US exposes visa fraud networks targeting employment, student and immigrant visa applicants. Photo credit: Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla/stellalevi

Source: Getty Images

"Fraudsters use sham staffing firms, forged documents, and fake student records to try to cheat the U.S. visa system," the department wrote on Sunday, November 9, 2026, adding that the administration is "exposing these schemes, revoking fraudulent visas, and protecting our country from exploitation."

US exposes two major visa scams

One of the cases involved operators in an unidentified Caribbean country who set up fraudulent staffing companies and hired unauthorised agents to recruit foreign workers for the United States. The operators collected thousands of dollars in illegal fees from workers and placed them in roles they were not permitted to fill under their visa conditions, using falsified labour contracts to enforce exploitative arrangements. Embassy officials flagged dozens of suspicious petitions covering hundreds of workers, and the scheme was linked to visa overstay rates rising more than fourfold. Criminal investigations followed.

A separate case centred on a recruitment agency that used fabricated academic transcripts and false claims about student enrolment to push unqualified applicants into American exchange programmes. After the scheme was discovered, the State Department's Bureau of Consular Affairs tightened its screening procedures, identified 30 additional agencies suspected of similar conduct, and refused 250 visa applications as a result.

The US State Department reveals more visa fraud schemes uncovered across different regions. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

US uncovers more visa fraud networks

In South America, officials found that immigrant visa applicants had submitted forged police, court, and criminal records to hide their backgrounds. The local embassy introduced a fully digital document verification process to close the gap, and a joint operation with local law enforcement produced dozens of visa refusals and more than 15 arrests.

The department also uncovered networks helping East African nationals obtain visas by falsely claiming citizenship in a different country, using fraudulent identity documents obtained through corrupt intermediaries. Officials said some individuals involved raised potential security concerns.

US launches portal to report visa fraud

On Wednesday, September 23, the State Department opened an online reporting portal allowing members of the public to submit tips about suspected visa fraud. The department said fraud schemes can involve falsified documents, fabricated travel plans, sham marriages arranged by brokers, shell companies, fake job offers, and birth tourism arrangements.

Individuals found to be involved risk visa revocations and referrals to law enforcement for further action.

Read the US authorities' statement on attempts to defraud the American visa system via the X post below:

Read more on US visa applications

US lists five visa exemption categories

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US announced the five categories of foreign nationals who remain eligible for certain US visas despite partial restrictions affecting nationals of 19 countries, including Nigeria.

The restrictions cover several visitor, student and immigrant visas, but exemptions apply to groups such as dual nationals and lawful permanent residents.

Source: Legit.ng