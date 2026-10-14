The US Department of State partially suspended visa issuance to nationals of 19 countries, including Nigeria, effective January 1, 2026

The restrictions cover B-1/B-2 visitor visas, F, M, J student and exchange visitor visas, and most immigrant visas under Presidential Proclamation 10998

The US government listed 5 categories of foreign nationals who remain eligible for visas despite the partial suspension

The United States Department of State has published five categories of foreign nationals who remain eligible for certain visas, even as partial restrictions on visa issuance to nationals of 19 countries took effect on January 1, 2026.

The restrictions, which came into force at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time under Presidential Proclamation 10998, suspend the issuance of B-1/B-2 visitor visas, F, M, and J student and exchange visitor visas, as well as most immigrant visas, to nationals of Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Burundi, Côte d'Ivoire, Cuba, Dominica, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Togo, Tonga, Venezuela, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

US lists five groups of travellers spared from its partial visa issuance restrictions. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla, ALF Snaiper

Source: Getty Images

US visa: Who is exempt from the restrictions

Despite the sweeping scope of the partial suspension, the US government identified five groups of individuals who can still obtain visas:

1. Ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran who are applying for immigrant visas.

2. Dual nationals applying with a passport from a country not subject to a suspension.

3. Holders of Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) for US government employees under 8 U.S.C. 1101(a)(27)(D).

4. Participants in certain major sporting events.

5. Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs).

Broader context of the US entry restrictions

Presidential Proclamation 10998 covers a wider group of 39 countries in total, where entry and visa issuance have been either fully or partially suspended.

The order also extended restrictions to individuals applying using travel documents issued or endorsed by the Palestinian Authority.

The proclamation built on an earlier order, Presidential Proclamation 10949, which had imposed entry restrictions on nationals from 19 countries. That earlier proclamation remained in full effect until it was modified and expanded by the terms of Proclamation 10998.

The State Department said the measures are aimed at protecting the United States from individuals who may pose a risk to national security or public safety, using what it described as "rigorous, security-focused screening and vetting procedures" to assess all visa applicants.

The guidance was last updated on February 2, 2026. Nationals of affected countries, including Nigerians, are advised to review the full details of the restrictions and exemptions on the US Department of State's official travel website before making any travel or visa application plans.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had suspended the issuance of visas to citizens of 12 African countries.

Foreigners exempt from US full visa issuance suspension

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had listed six categories of foreigners exempt from its full visa issuance suspension.

Under Presidential Proclamation 10998, which the State Department says is designed to protect national security and public safety, the US fully or partially suspended entry and visa issuance to nationals of 39 countries in total.

The proclamation also extended and expanded restrictions previously imposed under Presidential Proclamation 10949.

Source: Legit.ng