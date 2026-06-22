Trump has warned Iran over alleged continued support for Hezbollah and other regional proxy groups

The US president cautioned against any attempt to close the Strait of Hormuz amid rising Middle East tensions

Trump also threatened possible military escalation and control of strategic waterways if provocations continue

US President Donald Trump has issued a strong warning to Iran over its influence in the Middle East, especially its support for armed groups in Lebanon.

Rising tension as Trump tells Iran to stop backing Hezbollah or face possible renewed US strikes and consequences. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Trump called on Iran to immediately stop backing what he termed its “highly paid PROXIES” in Lebanon, widely understood to refer to Hezbollah, the powerful Iran-supported group operating in the country.

He warned that failure to control these groups could lead to further US military action against Iran.

“If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again,” Trump said in a Truth post on Sunday, June 21.

Warning over Strait of Hormuz tensions

In a separate warning, as shared by Fox News, Trump also cautioned Iran against attempting to close the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route through which a large portion of the world’s energy supply passes.

He reportedly told Iranian officials that such a move would have severe consequences.

“You close it, and you won’t have a country,” he was quoted as saying.

“You won’t even make it back to your f***ing country.”

Possible US move on strategic waterway

Trump further escalated concerns by suggesting possible US action around the waterway itself.

He said, “We may take over the Strait, if we have to,” while also warning, “I’ll blow the s*** out of them.”

Trump warns Iran as deal remains uncertain

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that US President Donald Trump said the reported US-Iran memorandum of understanding is not a final peace deal and could still be reviewed or rejected.

Trump issues strong message to Iran on Hezbollah support, warning of serious response if situation escalates further. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Trump warned that military strikes could resume if Iran fails to meet expected conditions. According to him, the agreement depends on compliance and final approval from his administration.

His remarks come amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran, despite recent announcements of a ceasefire framework.

US-Iran draft agreement details emerge

Legit.ng previously reported that a draft US-Iran agreement emerged after days of secrecy. It outlined measures on uranium dilution, sanctions relief, and access to the Strait of Hormuz.

The proposal reportedly allows partial US sanctions easing while maintaining oversight on Iran’s nuclear activities and guaranteeing temporary toll-free maritime passage for 60 days.

Officials said the memorandum remains subject to withdrawal by either side as further negotiations continue, with final terms expected to be reviewed at the G7 summit.

US-Iran agreement outlines 14 key terms

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to extend their ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with reports indicating the deal has already taken effect.

The agreement includes nuclear compliance commitments, sanctions relief linked to performance, and plans for a $300 billion reconstruction fund aimed at supporting Iran’s economic recovery and regional stability.

It also outlines the end of military operations, phased removal of restrictions, frozen asset releases, and a 60-day negotiation window for a permanent agreement between both countries.

Source: Legit.ng