President Trump has directed countries facing fuel shortages to secure supplies independently or purchase from the United States

He singled out the United Kingdom for refusing to support the United States actions against Iran in the crisis

His comments come amid disruptions in global oil supply caused by tensions around the Strait of Hormuz

United States President Donald Trump has told countries affected by the fuel crisis linked to the Strait of Hormuz to either buy fuel from the United States or secure it themselves.

Trump tells nations: secure your own fuel or buy from the US amid Strait of Hormuz crisis. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The White House shared Trump’s message via X on Tuesday, March 31, where he criticised countries that refused to support the United States during its conflict with Iran.

In the post, Trump singled out the United Kingdom and accused it of refusing to join what he described as efforts to weaken Iran. He wrote that countries unable to get jet fuel because of the crisis should first “buy from the U.S., we have plenty,” and then “build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT.”

He also warned that the United States would no longer step in to help its allies.

“You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself. The U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore,” Trump said in the message.

Trump further claimed that Iran had already been badly damaged in the ongoing war, saying the “hard part is done” and telling other countries to “go get your own oil.”

His remarks came as the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran continues to disrupt global oil supply. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important oil routes, and its closure has caused fuel shortages and rising energy prices in many countries.

Read the X post below

European nations reject Trump’s Strait of Hormuz call

Previously, Legit.ng reported that several European countries declined President Donald Trump’s request for military support to reopen the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating US-Iran tensions.

Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy confirmed they will not deploy warships, citing non-involvement in the conflict, while France and Poland also ruled out military participation despite rising global energy prices caused by the blockade.

Countries warned by Trump to take charge of oil supplies amid global fuel crisis.

Source: Getty Images

Other nations, including Australia, Estonia, Japan, and Greece, similarly rejected Trump’s appeal, leaving the US coalition effort to secure the strategic waterway largely unsupported as the Middle East conflict continues.

Iran rejects US ceasefire, demands Strait control

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Iran has dismissed the US proposal to pause hostilities in the Middle East. The country insisted that any ceasefire must meet Tehran’s strict conditions before negotiations can begin.

The Iranian government outlined demands including war reparations, guarantees against future attacks, a halt to assassinations, and recognition of its authority over the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Officials also confirmed Iran’s military operations would continue until these conditions are satisfied, while potential talks could be hosted in Pakistan or Turkey, depending on Tehran’s approval of neutral venues.

Source: Legit.ng