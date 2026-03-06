Pastor Robert Jeffress and other evangelical leaders prayed for US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office amid tensions over the US–Iran conflict

American Christian leaders have gathered inside the White House to pray for United States President Donald Trump amid rising tensions linked to the conflict involving the US and Iran.

A video circulating widely on social media showed the Christian leaders praying for Trump.

Christian pastors pray for President Donald Trump at the White House as US–Iran conflict intensifies. Photo credit: Kenny Holston-Pool

Source: Getty Images

Footage released via X from the meeting captured evangelical pastors standing around the president at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office while offering prayers for guidance, protection and wisdom as he leads the country during a period of heightened international tension.

The images and clips showed several of the religious leaders placing their hands on the president as they prayed.

Evangelical leaders gather in Oval Office prayer session

The prayer meeting was organised with the involvement of the White House Faith Office and brought together a number of prominent evangelical figures.

Among those present were Pastor Robert Jeffress, Reverend Samuel Rodriguez and historian David Barton.

Speaking after the gathering, Jeffress described the moment as significant, saying it was a privilege to lead prayers for Trump.

“It was an honour to pray for the president,” he said.

Other participants also described the meeting as a memorable spiritual moment, with one faith leader saying the gathering was “an incredible day”.

Prayers offered for guidance and protection

During the session, the pastors asked God to grant the president wisdom as he navigates complex international issues and to shield him from harm.

Faith leaders hold prayer session for President Donald Trump at the Oval Office amid US–Iran war concerns. Photo credit: Contribution

Source: Getty Images

They also prayed for the country’s leadership and for decisions they said should reflect justice and faith-based principles.

Supporters of the gathering argue that such prayers provide spiritual support for national leadership and highlight the role faith plays in public life.

Critics raise concerns over church and state

However, the meeting has also sparked debate, with critics questioning the appropriateness of religious gatherings inside the seat of executive power.

Some observers argue that such events blur the line between church and state and raise concerns about the influence of religion on government policy.

Despite the criticism, the prayer event reflects the continuing close relationship between the Trump administration and evangelical Christian leaders, a key political constituency that has played an important role in shaping the administration’s outreach and messaging.

Iran launches fresh attacks against US

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Iran launched a new wave of attacks on Israeli and American bases on Thursday, March 5, 2026, warning that the United States would “bitterly regret” torpedoing an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean.

A religious leader also called for US President Donald Trump’s "blood,” while Israel said it had begun a “large-scale” attack on Tehran.

Israel announced multiple incoming missile attacks, and air sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Iranian state television said additional strikes also targeted US bases.

Source: Legit.ng