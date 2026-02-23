Restrictions: US says Nigerian students with valid F1, J1 visas safe

The United States Mission Nigeria says Nigerian students and exchange visitors holding valid visas will not be affected by the partial visa suspension under Presidential Proclamation 10998.

In a post on X on Monday, the mission disclosed this.

It stated, “Nigerian students and exchange participants with currently valid F1 and J1 visas are not affected by Presidential Proclamation 10998. Students and exchange participants with visas can continue to contribute to learning, research, and innovation at U.S. colleges and institutions.”

The clarification comes ahead of the January 1, 2026 implementation of Presidential Proclamation 10998, titled “Restricting and Limiting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the Security of the United States.”

What the proclamation does

Under the proclamation, the United States will partially suspend the issuance of certain visas to Nigerian nationals beginning at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on January 1, 2026.

The suspension covers:

Nonimmigrant B-1/B-2 visitor visas

F, M and J student and exchange visitor visas

Immigrant visas, with limited exceptions

However, U.S. authorities have stressed that the measure applies only to foreign nationals who are outside the United States on the effective date and who do not hold a valid U.S. visa as of January 1, 2026.

Officials have also stated: “Foreign nationals, even those outside the United States, who hold valid visas as of the effective date are not subject to Presidential Proclamation 10998. No visas issued before January 1, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. EST, have been or will be revoked pursuant to the Proclamation,”

In December 2025, Nigeria is among 19 countries affected by the partial suspension said to come into effect January 1, 2026.

In recent months, the United States has introduced a series of immigration-related measures affecting Nigerians. Earlier this year, the validity of most non-immigrant visas issued to Nigerians was reduced to single-entry visas with a three-month duration.

In October, Washington also added Nigeria back to its list of countries accused of violating religious freedom. This was followed by Nigeria’s inclusion on a revised U.S. travel restriction list imposing partial entry restrictions.

PUNCH Online reports that this latest clarification from the U.S. Mission is expected to address concerns among Nigerian students and exchange participants about whether their existing F1 and J1 visas would remain valid after the proclamation takes effect.

For now, the mission has confirmed that holders of currently valid F1 and J1 visas can continue their studies and exchange programmes in the United States.

Earlier in February, the mission warned that visa overstays by Nigerian travellers could negatively affect opportunities for other citizens seeking to travel to the US.

