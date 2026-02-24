Nigeria remains on the United States’ “Country of Particular Concern” list, with officials reporting that 18 specific conditions must be met before removal is possible

The recommendations, shared by Congressman Riley Moore on February 24, focus on protecting Christian communities, tackling jihadist violence, and strengthening bilateral cooperation

The document highlights commitments ranging from humanitarian aid and land reform to enhanced security collaboration with the United States

On February 24, US Congressman Riley Moore reported that the US appropriation committee had issued a document outlining 18 recommendations Nigeria must meet before it can be removed from the “Country of Particular Concern” designation.

The recommendations are linked to findings on claims of Christian persecution in Nigeria.

Strike a bilateral agreement between the United States and the Government of Nigeria to protect vulnerable Christian communities from violent persecution, eliminate jihadist terror activity in the region, further economic cooperation, and counter adversaries in the region, including the Chinese Communist Party and Russian Federation. Such an agreement should include: Commitments by the Government of Nigeria to:

Co-fund donor-supported humanitarian assistance - including through faith-based organizations - and to prioritize underserved communities of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPS) and their host communities, especially in the predominantly Christian Middle Belt region;

Support and respond to early-warning mechanisms to prevent attacks and kidnappings, including by deploying sufficient and capable security forces to the Middle Belt to enable rapid and effective response, and hold those who ignore the warnings accountable;

Remove Fulani militias from confiscated, productive farmland and enable the voluntary return of displaced communities to their homes, including by ensuring security and infrastructure, thereby reducing the need for humanitarian aid and generating economic development through increased agricultural productivity;

Continue and expand security cooperation with the United States, including by divestment of Russian military equipment for American military equipment through sales and financing.

Technical support to the Government of Nigeria to reduce and then eliminate violence from armed Fulani militias, including by:

Developing a demobilization, disarmament, and reintegration program to address illicit weapons and support safer communities while allowing farmers to engage in legitimate self-defense;

Supporting the new Ministry of Livestock, ranching plans, and meaningful land reform eflorts;

Enhancing the recruitment, technical capabilities, and willingness of the security forces and military to prevent and respond to violent attacks.

2. Comprehensive counter-terrorism cooperation to rid the region of Foreign Terrorist Organizations that pose a direct threat to the American homeland, including through the provision of excess defense equipment and use of relevant drawdown authorities.

Counteract the hostile foreign exploitation of Chinese illegal mining operations and their destabilizing practice of paying protection money to Fulani militias. Implement the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2026, to support the preceding recommendations and the following priorities: Increased accountability by requiring proof of progress before obligating additional funds. Programs to address religious freedom, atrocity response, legal reforms, expand and improve policing, strengthen the criminal justice sector, improve anti-money laundering methods, and enhance capabilities to disrupt terrorist financing networks as well as capture illicit monies from Fulani militia members. Treasury Department programs and activities to strengthen the integrity of Nigeria's financial system which will safeguard U.S. national security and enhance the favorable balance of trade for the United States. U.S. Development Finance Corporation investments in Nigeria, especially in the Middle Belt. GAO audit report on the effectiveness of aid to Nigeria and recommendations for strengthened oversight. Invoke and publicly announce the CPC Presidential Directives to namne and shame perpetrators of violence. Implement sanctions on groups and individuals who participate in, or tolerate violence against Christians. Continue visa restrictions for perpetrators involved in Christian violence and violations of religious freedom. Demand the repeal of sharia codes and criminal anti-blasphemy laws. Review and use points of leverage to compel Fulani herdsmen to disarm, including by blocking export of beef and other cattle-related products to countries like Ivory Coast, Ghana, South Africa, and Senegal. Ensure adequate stafling of diplomatic posts in Nigeria. Improve the Foreign Military Sales process to expedite the procurement and delivery of defense articles and services necessary to support shared security priorities. Require a National Intelligence stimate (NIE) on Nigeria's sectarian and communal violence, and review classifying Fulani militia groups with links to terror groups, as well as other groups conducting organized campaigns of violence that threaten the United States, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. Enlist the support of international partners, including France, Hungary, and the United Kingdom.

