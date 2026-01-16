The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has begun night-time fuel loading, transitioning to full 24-hour operations to sustain daily production

The refinery's managing director, David Bird, said the shift improves logistics efficiency, with more than 1,000 trucks evacuated daily

He added that the refinery’s flexible design allows it to maintain output, prioritising fuel security, price stability, and economic growth in Nigeria

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has expanded its operations to include night-time fuel loading, marking a significant transition to full 24-hour activity at Africa’s largest refining facility.

This development is aimed at sustaining the daily distribution of over 50 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) nationwide, as production and evacuation volumes continue to rise.

Originally built to load products during daytime hours, the refinery has adjusted its logistics framework to accommodate increased output and ensure continuous product movement, Punch reports.

The shift to night loading reflects the company’s broader strategy to strengthen fuel availability and eliminate bottlenecks in product evacuation, since it started its direct sales to marketers.

Dangote Refinery meeting demand through faster evacuation

Speaking at a media briefing held at the refinery on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, managing director David Bird explained that the move to 24-hour loading was driven by the need to meet growing market demand while improving turnaround time for tanker trucks.

According to Bird, the refinery is now consistently producing and evacuating at least 50 million litres of petrol daily, with volumes sometimes exceeding that benchmark.

He noted that during the latter half of 2025, while key processing and downstream units were still being optimised, the refinery successfully delivered more than 52 million litres on certain days.

Bird said:

“We’re already doing nighttime loading. So it’s a 24-hour operation. We have celebrated over 50 million litres of offtake as well, which means over a thousand trucks progressing through the gate and through the gantry."

Night-time loading, he said, has significantly boosted efficiency, with over a thousand trucks now passing through the gantry daily.

According to ThisDay, the experience has also helped the refinery refine its logistics systems and improve the speed at which products move out of the facility.

Dangote Refinery prioritising domestic supply

While exports remain an option, Bird stressed that the refinery’s primary focus is meeting domestic fuel needs.

He said prioritising the Nigerian market is critical to ensuring fuel security, moderating prices, and supporting broader economic activity.

He explained that daily offtake can fluctuate depending on demand patterns, especially during weekends, but emphasised that the refinery is capable of exporting excess volumes if necessary.

Bird also highlighted the refinery’s resilience, noting that built-in flexibility allows it to maintain output even when individual units are shut down for maintenance.

He added that stable, affordable, and readily available fuel would help stimulate demand, lower costs, and drive economic growth across the country, reinforcing the importance of maintaining continuous operations.

Dangote Refinery set for Nigerian stock exchange listing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dangote Refinery is expected to be listed on Nigeria’s stock market.

According to experts, the move will enable Nigerians to own equity in the multibillion-dollar facility.

Dangote said the planned listing reflects a commitment to broadening local participation in major industrial projects.

