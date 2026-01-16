Maria Corina Machado had presented her Nobel Peace Prize medal to U.S. President Donald Trump during a White House meeting

The White House had confirmed that Trump intended to keep the medal, though the Nobel honor legally remained with Machado

The meeting had underscored competing priorities for Venezuela’s future, with Trump focused on oil access over democratic reform

U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted a Nobel Peace Prize medal from Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado during a White House meeting that placed Venezuela’s uncertain political future at the center of renewed attention in Washington.

The encounter, which lasted slightly over an hour, marked the first face to face meeting between Trump and Machado.

A White House official confirmed that the president intends to keep the medal, which was presented as a symbolic gesture rather than a transfer of the Nobel honor itself.

Symbolic gesture at White House

Machado later described the meeting as “excellent,” without offering details. She said the presentation of the medal reflected her appreciation for what she called Trump’s commitment to the freedom of the Venezuelan people. Trump acknowledged the gesture publicly in a social media post later that evening.

“Maria presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you Maria!” he wrote.

The White House also released a photograph of the president holding a gold colored frame displaying the medal. The accompanying message described it as a personal symbol of gratitude on behalf of the Venezuelan people and praised Trump’s leadership.

Prize remains with Machado

Despite the presentation, the Nobel honor remains Machado’s. The Norwegian Nobel Institute has said the prize cannot be transferred, shared or revoked. Trump himself has repeatedly expressed interest in winning the Nobel Peace Prize and openly campaigned for it before Machado received the award last month.

Asked earlier this week whether he wanted Machado to give him the prize, Trump told Reuters: “No, I didn’t say that. She won the Nobel Peace Prize.”

The meeting came after Trump dismissed the idea of installing Machado as Venezuela’s leader following the capture of former President Nicolas Maduro in a U.S. operation earlier this month.

Competing visions for Venezuela

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump looked forward to the meeting but maintained a “realistic” assessment that Machado did not currently command the political support needed to govern Venezuela in the short term.

Machado, who fled Venezuela in December through a seaborne escape, is seeking to secure a role in shaping the country’s next phase. Following her White House visit, she met with more than a dozen Republican and Democratic senators on Capitol Hill, where she has found broader sympathy.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said Machado told lawmakers that repression in Venezuela remained unchanged despite Maduro’s removal. He expressed doubt about near term elections and warned that interim President Delcy Rodriguez was becoming more entrenched with Trump’s backing.

Oil access over democratic reform

Trump has made clear that his priority lies in securing U.S. access to Venezuela’s oil and rebuilding the country’s economy. He has praised Rodriguez on several occasions and told Reuters this week, “She’s been very good to deal with.”

Rodriguez has called for diplomacy with Washington and signaled plans to open Venezuela’s oil sector further to foreign investors. While her government has announced the release of dozens of political prisoners, rights groups have questioned the scale of those moves, leaving Venezuela’s democratic path uncertain.

