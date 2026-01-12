Donald Trump shared a fake version of his Wikipedia page on Truth Social, calling himself the “Acting President of Venezuela”

The post followed a dramatic U.S. military operation in Caracas that saw Nicolas Maduro taken to New York on narco-terrorism charges

Washington later announced it would temporarily oversee Venezuela’s government until free and fair elections could be held

President Donald Trump shared a doctored version of his Wikipedia page on Truth Social on Sunday, where he was described as the “Acting President of Venezuela.”

The post was presented as a joke aimed at Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodriguez.

Trump shared fake Wikipedia page calling himself Acting President of Venezuela amid U.S. military operation. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty

According to Independent UK, reports stated that U.S. forces entered Caracas in the early hours of Saturday, January 3, and abducted Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. They were taken to New York to face narco-terrorism charges. Maduro pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan court and insisted he remained Venezuela’s rightful leader.

Washington nnounced Control of Venezuela

In the aftermath of the operation, Trump, flanked by senior cabinet members, announced that Washington would “run” Venezuela until the country was stable enough to hold free and fair elections.

It was later reported that a temporary power structure would be managed by “a small committee” led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, “with the president heavily engaged.”

The committee was said to include Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, White House adviser Stephen Miller, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

Rodriguez was strongly advised to cooperate with the committee. Trump later said he had cancelled a second wave of attacks on Venezuela because she was complying.

Trump met Oil Executives over Venezuela’s resources

The president met with executives from leading U.S. oil companies to discuss Venezuela’s natural resources. Darren Woods, CEO of ExxonMobil, told Trump that Venezuela was “uninvestable.”

Woods explained:

“We’ve had our assets seized there twice, and so you can imagine to re-enter a third time would require some pretty significant changes from what we’ve historically seen here.”

He added:

“If we look at the legal and commercial constructs and frameworks in place today in Venezuela today, it’s uninvestable."

Trump, visibly angered by Woods’s stance, told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday:

“I’ll probably be inclined to keep Exxon out. I didn’t like their response. They’re playing too cute.”

Trump threatened Cuba on Truth Social

On Sunday, Trump also used Truth Social to threaten Cuba, saying it would no longer receive support from Venezuela. He joked that Rubio could be installed as Cuba’s next leader.

“Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela,” Trump wrote. “In return, Cuba provided ‘Security Services’ for the last two Venezuelan dictators, BUT NOT ANYMORE!”

Rubio issued his own warning to Havana a day after the Maduro operation. Appearing on NBC’s *Meet the Press*, he said:

“I don’t think it’s any mystery that we are not big fans of the Cuban regime, who, by the way, are the ones that were propping up Maduro.”

Marco Rubio warned Cuba as Trump threatened to cut Venezuela support and joked about new leadership. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty

