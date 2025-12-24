Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The President Donald Trump-led United States government has imposed visa bans on five Europeans, including a former European Union commissioner.

The US accused them of pressuring tech firms to censor and suppress “American viewpoints they oppose.

As reported by Al Jazeera, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

Rubio characterised the individuals as “radical activists” who had “advanced censorship crackdowns” by foreign states against “American speakers and American companies”.

In a post via his X handle @SecRubio, Rubio wrote:

“For far too long, ideologues in Europe have led organized efforts to coerce American platforms to punish American viewpoints they oppose. The Trump Administration will no longer tolerate these egregious acts of extraterritorial censorship.

“Today, @StateDept will take steps to bar leading figures of the global censorship-industrial complex from entering the United States. We stand ready and willing to expand this list if others do not reverse course.”

