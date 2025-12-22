Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The United States has announced the partial suspension of visa issuance to Nigerians and 18 other countries.

The Department of State said the suspension is in line with Presidential Proclamation 10998 on “Restricting and Limiting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the Security of the United States.”

The US government explained that the partial suspension of visa issuance will take effect from January 1, 2026.

This was disclosed this in a post shared on X by US Mission in Nigeria @USinNigeria on Monday, December 22, 2025.

“Effective January 1, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. EST, in line with Presidential Proclamation 10998 on “Restricting and Limiting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the Security of the United States,” the Department of State is partially suspending visa issuance to nationals of 19 countries – Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Burundi, Cote D’Ivoire, Cuba, Dominica, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Togo, Tonga, Venezuela, Zambia, and Zimbabwe – for nonimmigrant B-1/B-2 visitor visas and F, M, J student and exchange visitor visas, and all immigrant visas with limited exceptions for:

•Immigrant visas for ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran

•Dual nationals applying with a passport of a nationality not subject to a suspension

•Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) for U.S. government employees under 8 U.S.C. 1101(a)(27)(D)

•Participants in certain major sporting events

•Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs)

