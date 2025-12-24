President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump unveiled their official Christmas portrait, dressed in elegant black attire

The White House showcased festive decorations under the theme "Home is Where the Heart Is," featuring thousands of ribbons, lights, and ornaments

Public tours reopened on December 2, allowing visitors to experience the holiday spirit inside the historic residence

The White House on Tuesday released the official Christmas portrait of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

The image showed the president in a tuxedo with a white shirt, while the first lady wore a sleek black dress. The photograph was taken on December 7 in the Cross Hall of the White House.

The White House Christmas decorations shine with 51 trees, 75 wreaths, and thousands of festive lights.

White house Christmas decor theme

Melania Trump selected the theme "Home is Where the Heart Is" for this year’s Christmas decorations. The White House reported that its halls were decorated with more than 25,000 feet of ribbon, over 2,000 strands of light, 120 pounds of gingerbread, 2,800 gold stars, 10,000 blue butterflies, and 700 feet of garland.

The festive display included 51 Christmas trees and 75 of Donald Trump’s signature Christmas wreaths. The wreaths, decorated with classic red bows, were hung outside the windows of the White House.

See the photo below:

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump present their official White House Christmas portrait in elegant black attire.

White house Christmas message

The official Christmas message stated: "This season also invites us to reflect on the blessings we share. For nearly 250 years, our Nation has grown through the hopes and hard work of families who believed in something greater than themselves. Their example inspires us today, especially at Christmas, when we gather with loved ones to celebrate the faith, family, and freedom that define our national story."

The White House reopened its doors for public Christmas tours on December 2, according to Fox News Digital. The tours showcased the decorations on the state floor and gave visitors the chance to "enjoy the beloved annual tradition that transforms the White House into a festive reflection of the spirit, warmth, faith, and hope of the holiday season."

How important is Chrismas?

Christmas is celebrated worldwide as a season of joy, faith, and togetherness. Observed on December 25, it marks the birth of Jesus Christ and is both a religious and cultural holiday. Families gather to exchange gifts, share meals, and decorate homes with lights, wreaths, and Christmas trees.

Churches hold special services, while communities host festive events that highlight unity and goodwill. Symbols such as Santa Claus, stockings, and carols add to the tradition, blending faith with folklore. At its heart, Christmas reminds people to cherish love, kindness, and hope, making it one of the most meaningful celebrations of the year.

See the X post below:

Christmas attack uncovered

