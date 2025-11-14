The United States launched Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR to counter drug trafficking networks across the Western Hemisphere

The arrival of the USS Gerald R Ford expanded Washington's naval presence in Caribbean and Latin American waters

Tensions with Venezuela increased after President Nicolas Maduro accused the US of “fabricating a new war”

A major American security initiative has been rolled out as Washington moves to confront what it calls a growing threat from cross border criminal groups.

United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the new campaign, known as Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR, would reinforce efforts to curb drug trafficking routes across the Western Hemisphere.

He made the announcement on Thursday, November 13, through a statement released on X.

In the post, Hegseth said the operation would be coordinated by Joint Task Force Southern Spear in partnership with the US Southern Command.

“Today, I'm announcing Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR,” he wrote.

“Led by Joint Task Force Southern Spear and @SOUTHCOM, this mission defends our Homeland, removes narco-terrorists from our Hemisphere, and secures our Homeland from the drugs that are killing our people.”

US expands regional posture

Southern Command oversees security cooperation, contingency planning and operational missions across 31 countries in Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America.

The command will now carry broader responsibility for the intensified push against drug networks accused of smuggling narcotics into the United States.

The move follows the deployment of the USS Gerald R Ford, which arrived in Caribbean and Latin American waters last week. The vessel is the world’s largest aircraft carrier and is part of a substantial naval presence Washington has assembled across the region.

US officials say the build-up is designed to restrict the movements of transnational crime syndicates involved in narcotics shipments.

Tensions rise with Venezuela

Recent US actions have included military strikes on several vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific. Officials maintain that the targeted boats were used for drug trafficking. Reports from regional observers say dozens of people have died during these operations.

The strategy has already drawn sharp criticism from the Venezuelan government. Washington has accused figures connected to President Nicolas Maduro of supporting drug smuggling operations.

Maduro rejected the allegation.

He said the United States is “fabricating a new war” and intends to force him from office. He also described the US naval deployment as “the greatest threat our continent has faced in the past 100 years.”

