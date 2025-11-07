United States government has announced the revocation of more than 80,000 visas for individuals, including Nigerians and other foreign nationals

The US Department of State made the announcement via its X account on Friday, November 7, 2025

President Donald Trump-led United States government explained the reason for revoking visas of foreigners

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Washington DC, USA - President Donald Trump-led United States government has revoked the visas of more than 80,000 individuals, including Nigerians and other foreign nationals.

The US Department of State said the visa revocation is part of a sweeping immigration enforcement initiative under Trump’s administration.

The department said the action was in line with Trump’s commitment to protecting U.S. national interests and security.

According to the statement issued via its X handle @StateDept, the department described the move as “promises made, promises kept.”

Reason for the US visa revocation

The department said the visa revocations were based on various offenses like terrorist support, actual terrorist, criminal, public safety threat and overstay.

The following are visas revoked for criminal activities:

6,000 individuals lost their visas due to driving under the influence (DUI)-related offenses

12,000 for assault

8,000 for theft.

Additional reasons included links to terrorism, extremist activity, public safety risks, and violations of visa conditions.

Reactions as US revokes 80,000 visas

@DianePalumbo2

What will it take for you to cutoff funding to Islamic terror organizations and declare them what they are - terrorists. No matter what you accomplish, it won’t matter if the Islamics continue to invade America and Western countries.

@RapierDiva

All 80,000 of them were terrifying, criminal, devious drug lords determined to get us all hooked on fentanyl. Thank the gods we have someone as magnificent as Donald Trump to make sure that we will never have to deal with those 80,000 monsters ever again.

@pikachustrategy

PSEUDO H1B = OTP What are you doing for the SCAM of OPT visa where students stay back 1-3 years with no checking if they are actually working or staying back longer? Who came up with this genius plan. Why are we creating a drain on the country and potential job loss/competition for US workers?

@OakMeister1

We need a moratorium with legal immigration too, Half of the illegal alien population are from visa overstays.

@drhilllaw42

Let's add Mamdani's to that list, along with a couple of others.

@toager1

We need 8 million for the American dream to return

Source: Legit.ng