US Gives Reason for Revoking 80,000 Visas of Nigerians, Other Foreign Nationals
- United States government has announced the revocation of more than 80,000 visas for individuals, including Nigerians and other foreign nationals
- The US Department of State made the announcement via its X account on Friday, November 7, 2025
- President Donald Trump-led United States government explained the reason for revoking visas of foreigners
Washington DC, USA - President Donald Trump-led United States government has revoked the visas of more than 80,000 individuals, including Nigerians and other foreign nationals.
The US Department of State said the visa revocation is part of a sweeping immigration enforcement initiative under Trump’s administration.
The department said the action was in line with Trump’s commitment to protecting U.S. national interests and security.
According to the statement issued via its X handle @StateDept, the department described the move as “promises made, promises kept.”
Reason for the US visa revocation
The department said the visa revocations were based on various offenses like terrorist support, actual terrorist, criminal, public safety threat and overstay.
The following are visas revoked for criminal activities:
- 6,000 individuals lost their visas due to driving under the influence (DUI)-related offenses
- 12,000 for assault
- 8,000 for theft.
Additional reasons included links to terrorism, extremist activity, public safety risks, and violations of visa conditions.
Reactions as US revokes 80,000 visas
