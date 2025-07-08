Donald Trump said the US will send more weapons to Ukraine after an announcement last week that Washington would halt some shipments of critical arms to Kyiv

During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said he was "not happy" with Russia's Vladimir Putin and that Ukraine was "getting hit very hard"

President Trump indicated his country would send primarily "defensive weapons" to help Ukraine's war effort; Kyiv experienced a full-scale invasion in February 2022

Washington, USA - US President Donald Trump said on Monday, July 7, his country would send more weapons to Ukraine, primarily defensive ones.

Trump said the US would support Ukraine to help the war-torn country defend itself against intensifying Russian onslaughts.

As reported on Tuesday, July 8, by Al Jazeera, Trump disclosed this when he spoke to reporters at the White House at the start of a dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Reuters also noted Trump's promise.

The American leader said:

"We're going to send some more weapons. We have to. They have to be able to defend themselves.

He added:

"They're getting hit very hard now. We're going to have to send more weapons, defensive weapons, primarily."

Trump aides to discuss Ukraine weapons

Meanwhile, members of Trump’s national security team plan to discuss the details of shipping weapons, including Patriot missiles, to Ukraine, on Tuesday, July 8, after Trump said he would dispatch defensive weapons to the country.

CNN cited a person familiar with the matter as making the disclosure.

In phone calls with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron late last week, Trump also discussed supplying Ukraine with Patriots, including the prospect of European nations cost sharing or transferring their own systems to Kyiv, according to a different​ person familiar with the talks.

Legit.ng reports that the current conflict in Ukraine began on February 24, 2022, when Russian military forces entered the country from Belarus, Russia and Crimea.

Prior to the invasion, there had already been eight years of conflict in eastern Ukraine between Ukrainian Government forces and Russia-backed separatists.

Ukrainians want to end the war. Mai’a Cross, dean’s professor of political science, international affairs and diplomacy at Northeastern University, spoke on Ukraine’s fortunes in the war, per Northeastern Global News.

An expert in European affairs and an observer of the war, Cross said Ukraine never wanted to be in the war to begin with, and they want to be done with it while maintaining their rights as a sovereign nation.

