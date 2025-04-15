Harvard University rejected the Trump administration’s conditions for federal funding, including demands to ban masks and eliminate diversity programs

Former President Barack Obama praised Harvard’s stance, calling it a model for safeguarding academic freedom and intellectual inquiry

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Education criticised the decision, emphasising the responsibility of universities to uphold civil rights laws tied to federal investment

Former President Barack Obama commended Harvard University for rejecting the Trump administration’s conditions tied to federal funding.

The White House froze $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million in contracts after Harvard refused demands to ban masks, alter programs accused of “fueling antisemitic harassment,” and eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Obama Reacts After Trump Gives Two Conditions to Harvard University for Continuous Federal Funding

Obama, a Harvard Law School alumnus, described the university’s stance as a model for other institutions, emphasising its commitment to academic freedom and intellectual inquiry.

Obama encourages resistance against intimidation

Obama’s remarks followed his earlier warning at Hamilton College, where he urged Americans to defend democratic values, even at personal sacrifice.

He encouraged universities and law firms to resist intimidation from the Trump administration, highlighting the importance of safeguarding intellectual environments.

Federal task force criticises Harvard’s decision

The U.S. Department of Education’s antisemitism task force criticised Harvard’s rejection of federal conditions, accusing the university of fostering an “entitlement mindset.” The panel stressed that federal investment comes with the responsibility to uphold civil rights laws.

Trump administration targets campus protests

President Donald Trump intensified scrutiny of college campuses, labelling Gaza encampment protests as antisemitic and sympathetic to Hamas militants.

He threatened funding for universities, including Princeton, Brown, and Columbia, if they failed to comply with his demands.

Immigration officials also announced measures to screen social media for antisemitic activity and block immigration benefits for individuals deemed threats.

About Harvard University

Harvard University, founded in 1636, is the oldest higher education institution in the United States and one of the most prestigious globally.

Located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, it boasts a rich history of academic excellence, influential alumni, and groundbreaking research. Harvard comprises multiple schools, including Harvard Law School, Harvard Business School, and Harvard Medical School, offering diverse programs across disciplines.

The university is known for its rigorous admissions process, extensive library system, and commitment to innovation. With a strong emphasis on leadership and scholarship, Harvard continues to shape global education, policy, and scientific advancements.

