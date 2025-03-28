President Donald Trump has hosted Muslim community to an Iftar dinner at the White House in Washington DC

The American president promised to be there for the Muslim community in the United States of America (USA)

Trump thanked the Muslim community for there massive support for him during the November 2024 presidential election

Washington DC, United States - President Donald Trump of the United States hosted Iftar dinner with Muslims during the Holy month of Ramadan.

Trump said the Muslim community was with him in November 2024 during the presidential election against Kamala Harris of the Democrat.

In a trending shared on TikTok by @newsweek, President Trump said:

“Good evening and welcome to this magnificient iftar dinner, very special. As we honour the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Let me begin by saying to our Muslims friends, of which I have many tonight and I think we have many all over the world. Based on the results from Michigan and other places.”

The White House via its official X handle @WhiteHouse, on Friday, March 28, quoted President Trump as saying:

"We’re keeping our promises to the Muslim community. My administration is engaged in relentless diplomacy to forge lasting peace in the Middle East, building on the historic Abraham Accords... While I’m president, I will be there for you."

Reactions as Trump host Iftar dinner with Muslims

@Totinhiiio

President Trump hosting the Iftar Dinner and doubling down on his promises to the Muslim community is a strong move—pushing for Middle East peace through the Abraham Accords while vowing support. That’s a big commitment! 🕌How do you think this will play out?

@Somaalilanders

There are one and half billion Muslim watching this and feel great about it. Thank you Mr. President.

@maria_w_nj

Will we see an Easter dinner like this for Christians? Please DM me for my address for the invitation. Thank you. I would really look forward to that.

@dibert_aaron

That's very cool. Peace is the way.

@OmarAlhammouri3

Muslims love @POTUS

. Thanks for hosting us at the White House.

