US President Donald Trump refused to name Vice President JD Vance as his natural successor, stating it was too early for such an endorsement

Speculation over the 2028 Republican presidential nomination is growing, with potential contenders including Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Despite succession discussions, Trump remained focused on his administration’s current achievements rather than future elections

US - US President Donald Trump refused to designate his vice president, JD Vance, as the natural successor to his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement or the Republican Party.

In an interview aired on 10 February, Trump stated it was premature to make such an endorsement.

Trump Declines to Endorse JD Vance as the Next US President, Gives Reason

Source: Getty Images

During a one-on-one interview with Fox News' Bret Baier, Trump was asked whether he considered Vance his heir apparent.

He responded cautiously before redirecting the conversation to his administration’s current work.

"No, but he's very capable," Trump remarked in a short clip released online on Monday.

Trump Jr. among potential 2028 GOP contenders

Speculation about the Republican Party's 2028 presidential nominee is already gaining momentum.

A recent poll of approximately 500 Republican voters placed Donald Trump Jr. among the top potential contenders, with 21% favouring him for the nomination.

Asked about his rising popularity in GOP circles, Trump Jr., 47, responded playfully last month, saying, "Don’t get me into trouble."

The poll also listed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, and current Secretary of State Marco Rubio among the possible frontrunners for the next Republican nomination.

Trump Focuses on administration’s work

Trump appeared unfazed by discussions about his successor, instead choosing to highlight his administration’s achievements.

When Baier pointed out that the 2026 mid-term elections were approaching quickly and that Vance would likely seek Trump’s backing for 2028, the former president swiftly turned the conversation to his tenure in office.

"A lot of people have said this has been the greatest opening... in the history of the presidency," Trump claimed, reinforcing his focus on present governance rather than future elections.

Trump’s history of early campaign announcements

While Trump remained noncommittal about the 2028 race, he has a history of diving into presidential politics early.

In January 2017, just days after taking office for his first term, he launched his re-election bid and introduced the "Keep America Great Again" slogan, setting the stage for his 2020 campaign.

With the Republican field for 2028 still forming, Trump’s eventual endorsement could carry significant weight in shaping the party’s future leadership.

Trump shares his next plan for Hamas

Legit.ng reported that President Trump has threatened to cancel the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas if the militant group does not release all remaining hostages in Gaza by midday on February 15.

While acknowledging that the decision ultimately lies with Israel, Trump issued a defiant response to reporters at the White House on Monday, stating, “As far as I’m concerned, if all of the hostages aren’t returned by Saturday at 12 noon, I think it’s an appropriate time, I would say cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng